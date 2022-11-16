Eagles agree to 1-year deal with Linval Joseph: All you need to know

The Eagles’ coaching staff and front office are sick of the team’s recent struggles against the run so far this season. According to reports, the team has agreed to a one-year deal with defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Linval Joseph, the former Giants’ second-round pick who also played for the Vikings and Chargers, is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles, per sources. The 34-year-old Joseph will embark upon his 13th NFL season for a team that needs run support. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2022

Linval Joseph signs with the Eagles

Joseph, 34, is a former second-round pick of the New York Giants back in 2010 and helped the team secure their fourth Super Bowl title in the 2011-12 season. Joseph later signed a five-year, $31.5 million deal with the Vikings in 2014. His last bit of football action was with the Los Angeles Chargers over the last two seasons.

In 12 seasons, Joseph has tallied 25 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. Joseph tallied a touchdown return on a fumble against the Eagles when he was with the Vikings back in 2018.

Philadelphia is in desperate need of help along their interior defensive line. The Eagles rank 20th in the league against the run and have given up over 150 yards rushing in each of their last three games. With Jordan Davis out for another three weeks and following their first loss of the season, the Eagles were looking for answers to their biggest problem on the football field.

Compounding the issue is that Marlon Tuipolotu has hit injured reserve today after picking up an injury on Monday. As if depth wasn’t light enough, it’s now being truly tested. He joins TE Dallas Goedert, who picked up a facemask injury in a controversial facemask call.

Over the last three seasons though, Linval Joseph has ranked 50th, 38th, and 54th against the run according to Pro Football Focus. Listed at 6’4″, 328 pounds, Joseph is the largest defensive lineman the Eagles have on their roster now outside of Jordan Davis.

Linval Joseph's ranking as a run defender among interior defensive linemen:



2021: 50th

2020: 38th

2019: 54th



(minimum 50% of defensive snap, per PFF)#Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 16, 2022

Philadelphia faces off against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday where Linval Joseph will look to make his debut.

