NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts slides to 3rd in MVP Race

The Philadelphia Eagles are no longer undefeated. Jalen Hurts did all he could to will the Birds to a win over the Commanders, but it was just one of those days where everything went against his and the teams’ efforts. At the beginning of the offseason, his odds to win the NFL MVP award were nearly 40/1. He was actually the favorite to win the award going into this weekend. How has week 11 changed things?

Jalen Hurts slides down the NFL MVP ladder

Patrick Mahomes (Last week: 2nd) +125 Tua Tagovailoa (Last week: 8th) +350 Jalen Hurts (Last week: 1st) +500 Lamar Jackson (Last week: 4th) +1400 Joe Burrow (Last week: 6th) +2500 Kirk Cousins (Last week: 12th) +3000

NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts to win MVP +500

Previously: +2,000, +2500, +3000, +1400, +800, +600, +550, +550, +450, +350, +500

Well, the script has well and truly flipped. The rise of Tua Tagovailoa has been exciting to watch, especially after so much concern about his well-being earlier in the season. Through his last 3 games, he’s got a 9-0 TD-INT ratio and has thrown for 969 yards. It’s a meteoric rise and one that’s seen him displace his former Bama teammate, Jalen Hurts, in the MVP race.

Josh Allen’s campaign to win the coveted MVP award has stalled in recent weeks. He threw 2 picks against the Packers, looked atrocious against the Jets, and threw another 2 picks in the loss/choke-job to Minnesota. Not very valuable of him.

Patrick Mahomes has been the slow-and-steady candidate this year and while others around him have faltered, he’s remained consistent. A 4-touchdown game against Jacksonville saw him really assert his presence in the NFL MVP race.

As for Jalen Hurts, he didn’t even play badly against the Commanders. In fact, he played really solidly. It just happened to be one of those games where everything else fell around him. Without the ‘undefeated’ tag on his name, Hurts is going to have to step up now. With games against the Colts, Packers, and Titans on deck, this Eagles run defense will be tested. If they can’t get off the field like they struggled to last night, then Jalen Hurts is going to have to be at his very best to pull this team back into contests with few opportunities to do so.

A $50 bet now would still net you over a $160 return, but a few short weeks ago, it would’ve been over $1700!

However, that doesn’t mean it’s too late to bet on Jalen Hurts to win the NFL MVP Award.

