NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts slides to 3rd in MVP Race

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Eagles are no longer undefeated. Jalen Hurts did all he could to will the Birds to a win over the Commanders, but it was just one of those days where everything went against his and the teams’ efforts. At the beginning of the offseason, his odds to win the NFL MVP award were nearly 40/1. He was actually the favorite to win the award going into this weekend. How has week 11 changed things?
Well, the script has well and truly flipped. The rise of Tua Tagovailoa has been exciting to watch, especially after so much concern about his well-being earlier in the season. Through his last 3 games, he’s got a 9-0 TD-INT ratio and has thrown for 969 yards. It’s a meteoric rise and one that’s seen him displace his former Bama teammate, Jalen Hurts, in the MVP race.
Patrick Mahomes has been the slow-and-steady candidate this year and while others around him have faltered, he’s remained consistent. A 4-touchdown game against Jacksonville saw him really assert his presence in the NFL MVP race.
Liam is a 25-year old sports journalist from the UK and founder of the Philly Sports Network. In just five years he turned a hobby into one of the fastest-growing Philadelphia sports sites in the world, amassing 7,000,000 views and writing over 3,000 articles. Drawing attention from the likes of CSN, NJ.Com and Bleacher Report in the process, Liam is set on changing the way Philadelphia sports teams are reported on forever.
You can contact him here: [email protected]