BREAKING: Dallas Goedert to miss ‘extended time’ with shoulder injury

The undefeated streak of the Philadelphia Eagles came to a grinding halt last night. The loss was disappointing at best, but the aftermath will really sting. Mike Garafolo announced on Tuesday that star TE Dallas Goedert will miss ‘extended time’.

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury suffered in the win over the #Commanders last night, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Not a season-ender though. Injury added to insult on the play with the missed facemask that put him in harm’s way. pic.twitter.com/ndOPCiwKD2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 15, 2022

Dallas Goedert susatains a shoulder injury

Dallas Goedert briefly left the game on Monday night after being pulled down by his facemask and subsequently fumbling the ball – something that slipped the refs by. He had 23 yards and a touchdown before leaving the matchup.

Goedert later returned to the game, but the damage was done. In all fairness it’s an atrocity that not only the blatant facemask was ignored, but that it led to an injury of a player. Isn’t the whole point of these flags to incentivize players to actively try and avoid committing those penalties?

The loss will sting Philadelphia. Dallas Goedert has 544 yards and 3 touchdowns on the season, along with career-highs in catch percentage (81%) and targets per game. The young tight end has broken out in a big way after securing his long-term future in Philadelphia and has been a vital cog of this offense.

What is worrying is the lack of depth behind him. Jack Stoll has been inconsistent this year and rookie Grant Calcaterra has plenty of upside but is yet to really flaunt that potential at the NFL level. It is worth noting that Tyree Jackson should be back practicing with the Eagles soon, but even he has struggled to take that once-sparking summer momentum from 2021 over into the regular season. Injuries have kept Jackson under wraps for the most part since that fateful Training Camp and the former Bills QB would have to take some significant strides to get back on track.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles plug the hole, but it will likely be Stoll and Calcaterra filling the void to begin with. Hopefully, Dallas Goedert returns quickly and fully. The good news is that he won’t be out for the entire year, so the Eagles should get him back in time for the postseason.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire