Report: Sixers are keeping their eyes fixed on Kevin Durant

Philadelphia’s aggressive front office tactics are not stopping any time soon. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com has reported from an Eastern Conference executive that the Sixers have “no doubt” asked the Nets about the availability of Kevin Durant and that Daryl Morey is being persistent.

That quote has now been re-reported by NBC and Bleacher Report. But the executive, who remains anonymous, emphasized that any sort of blockbuster move won’t happen immediately.

“It makes sense for them to wait until when more guys will be trade-eligible (on December 15 or January 15, depending on their contracts) and it’s too early to give up on your roster, anyway. If they’re going to do anything, they’re going to wait it out a little longer, just like everyone will.”

Could Kevin Durant be on his way out of Brooklyn?

The Brooklyn Nets’ season has started off as sporadically as many expected, maybe for not as easily anticipated reasons (for most). The feeling around the league is that John Tsai and Sean Marks are willing to make radical changes to “clean up” their season, and that could include shipping 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant.

It’s important to remember that the Brooklyn Nets were a perfectly functioning playoff team when led by D’Angelo Russell and a bunch of B+ role players. The Nets may need to revert back to that old formula if they want to turn away from remaining the NBA’s big-market housefire that makes the New York Knicks look well polished.

Many say “The Process” is over. Others may argue that a trade for Kevin Durant with drafted players and picks would be the final step in “The Process”. While many would prefer maneuvering draft pieces for a more reliable bench, Daryl Morey could pull the trigger for the biggest swing everyone’s been waiting for since June.

