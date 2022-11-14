NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles are still the best in the conference after week 10

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to keep their undefeated streak alive tonight against the Washington Commanders. But as the NFL season passes the halfway mark, there’s much more on the line than just the streak. The Eagles are still sat atop the NFC totem pole, but things are heating up.

Sunday surprises

The beast in the East

As far as the NFC East goes, the New York Giants moved to 7-2 with a win over the Houston Texans, but the good news here comes from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, who dwindled into obscurity against the Green Bay Packers.

It was assumed that Dak Prescott’s return would be a pretty big catalyst for the Cowboys, but that proved not to be the case. The game went to overtime, but it was largely Tony Pollard who carried the offensive load for Dallas, giving the Eagles some optimism ahead of their second and final clash with the Cowboys later this season.

Here’s how the division looks ahead of tonight’s game:

1) Eagles: 8-0

2) Giants: 7-2

3) Cowboys: 6-3

4) Commanders: 4-5

The NFC

After taking a 23-7 lead over the Minnesota Vikings, I don’t think anybody expected the Buffalo Bills to end up choking to Kirk Cousins and company. Sure, a ridiculous catch from Justin Jefferson helped, but this was Buffalo’s game to lose and Josh Allen did a grand job of losing it.

As a result, the Vikings moved to 8-1. A Philadelphia loss tonight would see the two teams tie at the top, but with the Eagles retaining the top spot due to beating the Vikings earlier in the season.

Elsewhere, the Buccaneers beat the Seahawks to begin crawling back up the NFC South.

1) Eagles: 8-0

2) Vikings: 8-1

3) Seahawks: 6-4

4) Buccaneers: 5-5

5) Giants: 7-2

6) Cowboys: 6-3

7) 49ers: 4-4

The Cowboys and Vikings will clash next week, meaning that the Eagles should either get breathing space at the top of their division, or the NFC in general depending on how that pans out.

As for the playoffs, the Eagles would have a first-round bye as things stand.

NFC playoff matchups if season ended today.



(1) Eagles: Bye



(7) 49ers at (2) Vikings

(6) Cowboys at (3) Seahawks

(5) Giants at (4) Bucs



Chances of getting in, using implied odds from betting markets, below.



Packers with 25% chance of making it after Sunday's win. pic.twitter.com/801QafeyLj — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) November 14, 2022

The Eagles will lock horns with the Washington Commanders later this evening on Monday Night Football. They are heavy favorites going into the matchup and should be in a comfortable position to maintain that undefeated record.

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton