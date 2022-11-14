Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles place Avonte Maddox on IR and call up rookie underdog for MNF clash

The Philadelphia Eagles officially placed Avonte Maddox on injured reserve tonight ahead of the upcoming game against the Washington Commanders. In a corresponding move, the team elevated Clemson product, Mario Goodrich.

Avonte Maddox heads to IR

Maddox has been brilliant this season but has missed two games (JAX, ARI) with an injury. While he did return to face the Texans, it was later revealed that he battled a hamstring injury and would be a gametime decision for tonight’s game. The time has come, and the Eagles have verged on the side of caution.

The 26-year-old will now miss a minimum of four games, however, which is a killer blow to a secondary that has been nothing short of outstanding this year. Avonte’s agility has been a key cog in its incredible growth.

His backup, Josiah Scott, has been battling an ankle injury, which only compounds the issue facing Jonathan Gannon. Zech McPhearson would be a likely candidate to see some action in the nickel and there is quite the matchup facing him if he does.

Curtis Samuel is Washington’s primary slot receiver and he’s amassed 455 yards and 3 touchdowns on the year. Keeping him in check will be the name of the game.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles fare without Avonte Maddox and how they choose to replace him. It may well be McPhearson and Scott that share duties, especially with Josh Jobe also battling an injury, but we know that this team prides itself on versatility. Safety and special teamer, Andre Chachere, could be a very viable candidate if needed in a pinch.

Here’s to a quick and full recovery for Avonte Maddox. A player who fans have really rallied around since they drafted him a few years ago.

