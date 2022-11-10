Can USMNT’s youth pave the way to glory at the 2022 men’s World Cup?

The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) has qualified for the 2022 World Cup, and in just 12 days they’ll take on Wales in their first of three matches in the group stage! On Wednesday evening the 26-man roster was released for the USA. Can these young men who make up the roster pave the way to a glorious run at the 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar?

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 27: during the World Cup Qualifier soccer match between the US MNT and Panama on March 27, 2022 at Explorer Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire)

In 12 days the USMNT take on the world

The USA has No matter who the XI is on the pitch, in 12 days the USMNT will face off against Wales in a match that could determine both nations’ fate’s at this World Cup. The USA’s three group games are challenging ones, but it’s a challenge the team is ready for.

vs Wales | Monday, Nov. 21 | 2 pm ET

vs England | Friday, Nov. 25 | 2 pm ET

vs Iran | Tuesday, Nov. 29 | 2 pm ET

Their three matches will go a long way to show what this young and talented squad can do. It’s an opportunity for this nation to be taken seriously in the scope of world football on the biggest stage. The players chosen to do so will be the youngest team at the tournament, with an average age of 25.5-years-old. Can they be the ones to propel the USMNT to greatness as past legends did?

The 26 players representing the USA

The @USMNT's 26-player squad will be the second-youngest FIFA World Cup roster in USMNT history with an average age of 25 years, 175 days 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nzbQ2SjBlb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 9, 2022

Head Coach Gregg Berhalter called in 26 players who will represent them at the 2022 Men’s World Cup. There are a few names on the list that are name stays on the team and some that have barely featured for the USMNT in the past few years. Here’s a breakdown of the roster by position

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner.

DEFENDERS (9): Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman.

MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan.

FORWARDS (7): Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright.

Breaking down USMNT’s roster

The goalkeeping situation is an interesting one. The exclusion of Zach Steffan is a strong statement made by coach Gregg Berhalter; he only cares about current form going into the tournament. This is why Horvath, Johnson, and Turner were called into the group. Look for Turner to be the starter and show off his great shot-stopping ability.

The defenders showcase some talented outside backs who can be tenacious in pursuit, and provide width and overloads in the attack. Look for Robinson and Dest to be the stars on the outside of the defense; when it comes to the center-backs, that is another story. MLS center-backs Zimmerman and Long have been starters for Berhalter in the past, but the addition of Ream could be one that adds some veteran-European leadership. Could that play a big factor?

In Midfield there are workhorses. Aaronson, Adams, Musah, and McKennie will all be vying for three positions in the starting XI. de la Torre, Acosta, and Roldan are good guys who can play a role as well. All are versatile players who will be called upon at one time or another to make a difference for this team.

Leading the line will be strikers and wingers who can ball. In the middle of the pitch, Sargent, Fererria, and maybe even Wright will be fighting to show their skills at holding up the ball and finding ways to score. Wingers like Pulisic, Reyna, and Weah offer speed and skill on the ball in wide spaces and are deadly creators in the attack for this team. Will they do enough to bring the USA glory in the World Cup?

Can the USMNT make a run to glory?

All eyes will be on this group of young men; can they make a run to the knockout stages? The USA hasn’t made it to the quarterfinals of a Men’s World Cup since 2002. Many of the players on the roster were infants or not even born then. That’s the bar for this team, and it’s one that would set the foundation for years to come.

While we’re focusing on the 2022 World Cup, the next tournament is on the minds of many Americans. In 2026 the USA will host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico, so what this young group does in 2022 will be very important for the growth of the team. Getting out of the group and winning in the Round of 16 (a feat the last two iterations of the USMNT weren’t able to do in 2010, and 2014) is what stands between them and potential greatness down the road.

