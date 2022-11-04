Premier League Betting preview: Best bets & predictions for Saturday November 5th  

Another Saturday, another week of Premier League chaos! With the World Cup on the horizon, it’s important to cram in some Premier Legaue action before the break. With 4 games kicking off at 10AM EST tomorrow, there is plenty for bettors to sink their teeth into. Here are our best bets and predictions for all of the games in the morning slate.

Premier League betting promo

Use this DraftKings PA offer and get an exciting bonus after placing a $5 wager on any Premier League game. Win or lose the $5 wager, DraftKings will give you $100 INSTANTLY.

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $200 of Risk-Free bets on the Premier League Claim Now

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

It looked as though Nottingham Forest had finally turned the corner after their shock win at Liverpool…until they got pummelled into submission by Arsenal. They now face a Brentford side that has not won away from home all year.

Normally I’d be backing Brentford to dig their nails into this one, but the absence of Ivan Toney is going to sting massively here. Missing a player that important may well force Brentford into a more conservative playing style, so I’m going to take the under 2.5 goal selection here.

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $200 of Risk-Free bets on the Premier League Claim Now

Wolves vs Brighton

This feels like a mismatch. Wolves are struggling mightily this year while Brighton have become the darlings of the 2022 campaign, rallying up to 8th place in the standings on the back of some emphatic wins.

Wolves will be without Diego Costa after his red card last weekend and Matheus Nunes is likely questionable with an injury. Brighton have too much class and are in a great spot. I’ll be backing them to win at +125.

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $200 of Risk-Free bets on the Premier League Claim Now

Man City vs Fulham

Not much needs to be said about this one. Fulham are in no place to challenge City at the Etihad. With 37 goals scored in 12 games, I like the idea of backing City to win and to score 2.5+ goals at -310.

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $200 of Risk-Free bets on the Premier League Claim Now

Leeds vs Bournemouth

premier league who have lost their last 3 games in a row. Leeds looked to take a step forward against Liverpool and although their home record has been poor, Bournemouth have conceded a league-worst 28 goals this season.

I’m not sure if Leeds will be able to win cleanly, but backing both teams to score feels like the smartest option to capitalize on what could be a coin-flip contest.

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $200 of Risk-Free bets on the Premier League Claim Now

Photo by Shaun Brooks/Icon Sportswire