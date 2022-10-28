Sixers vs Raptors: Betting odds, best bets & game preview 

The Sixers are back at Scotiabank Arena tonight for the second in a two-game series against the Raptors. The first hardly went to plan, dropping their 3rd of 4 games so far in a disappointing 119-109 loss. Is this the night that the winds of change start blowing?

Sixers vs Raptors betting odds

Moneyline: Sixers +110| Raptors -130

Sixers +110| Raptors -130 Against the spread : Sixers +2 | Raptors -2

: Sixers +2 | Raptors -2 Over/Under: 212

Sixers vs Raptors betting preview

Joel Embiid is questionable for the game which casts some immediate doubt over the Sixers, but it’s not like the superstar center has been his dominant self so far, and it’s hurt the Sixers.

For a team that has so much power, ranking 27th in scoring is frankly embarrassing. Is it an effort thing? You could say that Tobias Harris putting up 3-points in 34 minutes has something to do with that. Or, is it Doc Rivers continuing to mismanage situations? Maybe it’s a little bit of both, but it has to end.

Gary Trent Jr. was a menace last time out and while Embiid excelled offensively, he struggled defensively in a matchup he should really have dominated.

I’d like to think that the Sixers will find their groove here. It’s been a frustrating start to the season and everyone should be desperate to turn that around.

A 2-point spread feels small here, especially if Embiid is less than 100%, or even worse, out completely. Toronto has been clinical from beyond the arc this season, shooting 43% from range, and if the Sixers are unable to stop the bleeding, I don’t think the cohesion is there to beat this Toronto team on the road.

I’m going to bet my money on the Phils tonight instead, but if you do insist on betting this game, back the Raptors.

