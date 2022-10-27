Philadelphia Sports

Ravens vs Bucs: 5 best betting promos for Thursday Night Football 

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Ravens vs bucs
CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on October 23, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire)

Ravens vs Bucs is tonight’s Thursday Night Football clash, giving Phillies fans one more primetime football game before the World Series begins. If you’re looking to bet on the Ravens and Bucs showdown, look no further than this handy guide for everything you could possibly need to know.

How to watch Ravens vs Bucs

When: 8:15PM EST, Thursday, October 27th
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida
How: Amazon Prime, NFL Gamepass, NFL+

Draftkings Sportsbook
States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
Sign up here
Get $100 instantly
Claim Now

Ravens vs Bucs Betting Information

Spread: Baltimore Ravens -1, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1
Points Total (Over/Under): 45 (-115)
Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-115), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-105)

Draftkings Sportsbook
States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
Sign up here
Get $100 instantly
Claim Now

Ravens vs Bucs betting preview

This game could be a sloppy one. Brady may have Evans and Godwin at his disposal, but he’ll be without TE Cam Brate, and potentially his WR3/4 in Russell Gage and Julio Jones. On defense, Antione Winfield will likely be sidelined. Meanwhile, on the Baltimore side of things, Lamar Jackson could be without both Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman.

With that said, the Bucs have lost four of their last five including two really disappointing outings. They’ve struggled to establish the through the month of October and it’s beginning to haunt them. This is worrying against a Ravens defense that has switched things up as of late and is beginning to pack the punch we’re all used to seeing. Tampa Bay ranks 32nd in rushing yards per game and if they can’t get anything going against a resurgent Baltimore defense, then Lamar Jackson is going to have his way.

This game really shouldn’t be a -1 spread, but I’m backing the Ravens here.

Draftkings Sportsbook
States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
Sign up here
Get $100 instantly
Claim Now

Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire

About the Author

Liam Jenkins

Liam is a 25-year old sports journalist from the UK and founder of the Philly Sports Network. In just five years he turned a hobby into one of the fastest-growing Philadelphia sports sites in the world, amassing 7,000,000 views and writing over 3,000 articles. Drawing attention from the likes of CSN, NJ.Com and Bleacher Report in the process, Liam is set on changing the way Philadelphia sports teams are reported on forever. You can contact him here: [email protected]

Join the Conversation

Jobs in Philadelphia

Add your job

View all jobs…

Sixers

Union

Flyers

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites