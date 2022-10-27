Ravens vs Bucs: 5 best betting promos for Thursday Night Football 

Ravens vs Bucs is tonight’s Thursday Night Football clash, giving Phillies fans one more primetime football game before the World Series begins. If you’re looking to bet on the Ravens and Bucs showdown, look no further than this handy guide for everything you could possibly need to know.

How to watch Ravens vs Bucs

When: 8:15PM EST, Thursday, October 27th

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida

How: Amazon Prime, NFL Gamepass, NFL+

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 instantly Claim Now

Ravens vs Bucs Betting Information

Spread: Baltimore Ravens -1, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1

Points Total (Over/Under): 45 (-115)

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-115), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-105)

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 instantly Claim Now

Ravens vs Bucs betting preview

This game could be a sloppy one. Brady may have Evans and Godwin at his disposal, but he’ll be without TE Cam Brate, and potentially his WR3/4 in Russell Gage and Julio Jones. On defense, Antione Winfield will likely be sidelined. Meanwhile, on the Baltimore side of things, Lamar Jackson could be without both Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman.

With that said, the Bucs have lost four of their last five including two really disappointing outings. They’ve struggled to establish the through the month of October and it’s beginning to haunt them. This is worrying against a Ravens defense that has switched things up as of late and is beginning to pack the punch we’re all used to seeing. Tampa Bay ranks 32nd in rushing yards per game and if they can’t get anything going against a resurgent Baltimore defense, then Lamar Jackson is going to have his way.

This game really shouldn’t be a -1 spread, but I’m backing the Ravens here.

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 instantly Claim Now

Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire