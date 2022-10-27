Phillies vs. Astros 2022 World Series Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies are four wins away from regaining the title of World Champions for the first time since 2008. They are also, however, four losses away from ending their season, one which many would say has gone on for much longer than it should have.

Regardless of what pundits may say, the Phillies stand as the 2022 National League Champions and will battle the Houston Astros in the World Series beginning on Friday. Today, the veterans of the Philadelphia Sports Network Phillies team come together to cast their predictions on the coming contest.

Who will win the World Series? Who will hit the first home run? What is the biggest World Series hot take? Read on to find out.

Ricky Amandeo – Phillies Team Managing Editor

To be honest, I am incredibly nervous about what to even expect with this series. You have David vs. Goliath on paper, but baseball is always about who’s getting hot at the right time. The Phillies are on a hot streak of a lifetime, while the Astros haven’t lost a postseason game yet. Something has to give, and I truly think the Phillies have a shot to win this series. It’ll be tough, but hopefully this 2022 baseball version of the 1980 “miracle on ice” team happens

Series Prediction – Astros in 7

I hope this ends up on freezing cold takes, but typically, in a 7 game series, you’ll see the little mistakes that teams make during the regular season. Obviously, especially prior to Rob Thomson, the Phillies were undisciplined and often sloppy in the field. They have been hidden for the most part, but mistakes have shown in the postseason. The Astros have one of the best lineups in baseball and will put plenty of balls in parlay. Philadelphia will need to play nearly perfect to accomplish this uphill feat.

First Home Run?

Jean Segura

The ageless wonder in Justin Verlander will likely take the mound for the Astros in game 1. He has struggled a bit in the postseason compared to his Cy Young-esque regular season, in a much smaller sample size.

I think there’s going to need to be an unexpected bat that needs to come through to hit the first dinger, and I believe that guy will be Jean Segura. It’s easy to look at the sizzling hot bats of Harper and Hoskins, but Segura is due for another “Jean Segura game.” Let’s not forget to also mention that he’s homered off Verlander before as well.

GREAT piece of hitting by Jean Segura to put the Phillies ahead! pic.twitter.com/nvoQqvwJsf — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 22, 2022

Impact Pitcher?

Ranger Suarez

Ranger Suarez will be the key to this series. We know what Wheeler and Nola can, and likely will do. If the Phillies have any shot, those two HAVE to perform. However, the Wild Card is Ranger.

Being the #3 on the roster puts him in a position to pitch in a pivotal game 3, more importantly noted as the first home game. The crowd will be loud, and Rangers performance will be a huge factor in keeping them into the game.

He’s held lefties to a low BAA if .197 this season, and will have to rely on that to shut down their big left handed hitters in Yordan Alvarez. Meanwhile, At the end of the season, he allowed Houston to score 6 runs on 7 hits in only 3 innings.

The Phillies can’t afford to let that happen in the postseason. Ranger is pivotal in this series, and will need to go 5-6 innings and keep the damage as low as possible, especially with a “bullpen” style of game on the table for game 4 again.

Impact Hitter?

Nick Castellanos

As we are expecting the big hitters to contribute the way they have, they’ll need some help from the Phillies depth as well. The main impact hitter for the Phillies will have to be Nick Castellanos. Casty has to piggyback off the success of Harper, Hoskins, and JT Realmuto and get the Astros pitching staff rattled early and often.

He hasn’t done too hot against Houston’s pitching staff in his career, but nows the time that needs to change.

Series Hot Take?

Yordan Alvarez comes back down to earth. He will be facing some of the best pitching in the postseason with Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler on the mound 1-2 times each. There is one pitch that the former ALCS MVP has struggled against, and that’s a cutter. Nola throws a nasty cutter, while Wheeler throws a cutting fastball that’s often misidentified as a slider. Alvarez also hits righties .22 points worse than lefties this season.

Anthony Adinolfi – Phillies Contributor

I think this series is really interesting from a historical standpoint. The Astros are going to be the first team to represent both leagues in the World Series as well as being a team that has played in both leagues. Aside from this, their first meeting in the World Series is sure to be a good one considering both teams have faced each other plenty of times in the regular season but this year it’s much different. They know what the other is about and so I think it will be an uphill battle for the Phightins. A welcome one, however.

Series Prediction:

Phillies in 5

I think the Phillies have what it takes to win this series in 5 games. I believe this because if they can snag one game in Houston and then sweep again at home, it would be huge for the fanbase to witness.

First Home Run?

Kyle Schwarber

I’m taking Schwarbomb for the first homer. This guy has been incredible to witness all season and definitely showed that he’s one of the best leadoff hitters in all of baseball.

Impact Pitcher?

Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez is my pick for impact pitcher in this one. He’s had a great season from a statistical standpoint and his poise out on the mound is something to be admired. Combine that with his rotation of pitches and you have one of the better starters in Major League Baseball.

Framber Valdez's 16 Whiffs on Curveballs from ALCS Game 2. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/zTtDt2kux4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 21, 2022

Impact Hitter?

Jeremy Peña

Considering he won ALCS MVP, I think Jeremy Peña could make his mark here. He’s been one of the most watched rookies in MLB this year and has shown that he has the tools necessary to play at the major league level. The combo of him and Altuve in the middle infield is deadly and turning double plays here will be almost automatic for them.

Series Hot Take?

If the Phillies manage to win this series, Bryce Harper will undoubtedly take home the MVP hardware. That guy is the embodiment of Philadelphia and showcases what it means to be apart of this city every time he takes the field. He lives for everything the fans have to offer and knows how to lead a clubhouse both on and off the field.

Alec Kostival – Lead Phillies Writer

Well, hello there Houston Astros. The last time we saw you, y’all put “Congratulations Phillies” on your jumbotron. Hope you kept that image because you’ll need it for after game 6 of the World Series.

Series Prediction:

Phillies in 6

That’s my call on this one. Phillies in 6 games. Bryce Harper is the most feared hitter on the planet and Kyle Schwarber is hitting baseballs into orbit.

First Home Run?

Rhys Hoskins

Speaking of homers, Rhys Hoskins will hit the first of the series in the 3rd inning out to the porch in left field. We’ll all celebrate as the Phillies win game one (Verlander has never won a World Series game and the Astros have never won Game 1 of the World Series).

Impact Pitcher?

Ranger Suarez

I have a feeling that Ranger Suarez is going to come up huge for the Phillies in this series. If the Phillies take a lead in the series after his first start, don’t be surprised if Ranger the closer reemerges.

Ranger Suarez gets Kim looking to start the night! pic.twitter.com/oUNEKhVFdH — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) October 21, 2022

Impact Hitter?

Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper will continue to hit .400 in this postseason. Finally, no one will bring up the Nationals winning the WS after he left. The MV3 will become the WS MV3.

Series Hot Take?

Random hot take: A starter will go 8+ innings in a game in this series. I feel it.

Justin Crosby – Phillies Contributor

This series has the makings of a great story. An underdog team versus a team who has been to the World Series three out of the last four years. The Phillies seem like a team of destiny while many believe that the Astros are just much better than the Phils. This has the makings of a classic 6 or 7 game series with the margin of wins and losses will be very tight.

Series Prediction: Phillies in 5

Conventional wisdom may tell you that the Astros will win in 6 games but they are running into a team of destiny. Phillies will win this series in 5 games and close out the Astros at CBP. What a fitting way to end a magical postseason run.

First Home Run?

Rhys Hoskins

Impact Pitcher?

Seranthony Dominguez

Impact Hitter?

Nick Castellanos

Series Hot Take?

Jean Segura will be the best player defensively for both teams.

Matt Watson – Lead Phillies Writer

The Phillies are fighting an uphill battle against the Houston Astros. They have to go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams of the past decade. The Astros have experience and out-of-this-world talent, but the Phillies have caught a wave of momentum that has not been seen in this town in a long time. If the Phillies are to win this series, they have to play their best version of baseball yet. They have played well in the playoffs, but there are some areas they need to clean up. Better defense, stronger bullpen outings, and driving runners in scoring position across the plate when the opportunities present themselves.

Series Prediction? Phillies in 7

The Philadelphia Phillies will defeat the Houston Astros in 7 games and become the 2022 World Series Champions.

First Home Run?

J.T. Realmuto

The first home run of the series will belong to J.T. Realmuto.

Impact Pitcher?

Aaron Nola

The pitcher who will have the biggest impact on this series will be Aaron Nola. Assuming he gets the ball in Games 1 and 5, Nola may be tasked with coming out of the bullpen in a Game 7 scenario. Nola has never pitched out of the bullpen and on such short rest nonetheless, but he will step up when the team needs him the most in this series.

Impact Hitter?

Bryce Harper

The batter who will have the most impact on this series will be Bryce Harper. Bryce has been the best player in the postseason thus far, and he singlehandedly saved game 5 against the Padres on Sunday. Harper’s hot battle will need to help spark this lineup, and he will have to do it against some of the best pitchers in the game. It will be no easy task, but that is why Bryce is the reigning MVP, he lives for the moment.

Bryce Harper, but Moneyball pic.twitter.com/9b4glvpTua — Red October Muse (@Phillies_Muse) October 24, 2022

Series Hot Take?

Nick Castellanos goes deep twice and wins the World Series MVP. The Phillies signed Nick for his bat this off-season, and the version of Nick Castellanos we have gotten hasn’t been the one Dave Dombrowski had hoped for. Castellanos has a lot of experience playing in Houston, and he has started to find his swing as of late. Casty will pull through for this team when they need him the most, and he will get the honor of being World Series MVP.

Tommy Orme – Lead Betting Writer and Phillies Contributor

I’m too excited to be objective and will be gambling excessively on every positive Phillies outcome.

Series Prediction: Phillies in 7

Phillies in seven. I think this series goes the distance.

I know the Astros won over 100 games, but this Phillies team has only lost three games since the Wildcard round, and even with a talent discrepancy, a full seven will be necessary.

First Home Run?

Bryce Harper

It’s not original or exciting, but Bryce Harper leads the 2022 MLB Playoffs in home runs (tied with Rhys Hoskins and Harrison Bader). I like him again against the Astros.

Impact Pitcher?

Ranger Suarez

Just to be a little different, I like Ranger Suárez. We’ve seen him perform admirably in his two starts and come into the 9th, as he did so aptly a year ago, and close out a close game to clinch against the Padres.

As a Swiss Army Knife, watching Rob Thomson use Suárez throughout the series will be interesting.

Impact Hitter?

Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber‘s had an odd postseason. He leads the playoffs in walks and stolen bases. He’s hit .200 but has eight runs, tied for second-best.

488 feet! 120 mph! Kyle Schwarber, oh my goodness. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Mh4VGR4E2B — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2022

He’s doing so much for this Phillies offense despite his confusing line, and he’ll be responsible for setting the tone again on Friday.

Series Hot Take?

MLB World Series television ratings haven’t eclipsed a total of 10.0 since 2017 and only three times since 2011. That matchup in 2017 featured who but the Houston Astros v. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

I believe this World Series matchup will turn a cumulative 9.0 household rating for the first time in five years, with roughly 16MM tuning in throughout. It might be a lot of hate-watching, but I think it will go enough games to garner that viewership.

Regina Ham- Phillies Contributor

It’s going to be a hell of a series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Houston hasn’t lost a postseason game and they beat the Phillies in the last series they played. However, the last time the Astros lost was against, you guessed it, Aaron Nola and the Phillies on October 3rd. Houston has 19 wins over Philadelphia but they don’t have Nola and Zach Wheeler.

Between the two, they have a 2.32 ERA in 42 2/3 postseason innings, or roughly 44 percent of the time on the mound. Houston will put the Phillies through their defensive paces. They’re the second-best team to put the ball in play and the Phillies have committed five errors in 11 postseason games. However, Philadelphia has some hot bats with Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins being clutch duos, along with Kyle Schwarber coming in clutch with three homers.

Series Prediction- Phillies in 6

First Home Run?

Bryce Harper

The clutch homer in Game 5 to put the Phillies up 4-3 and send them through to the World Series. Enough said.

Impact Hitter?

Bryce Harper

This is a no-brainer with who it will be, as it’s the same man who will hit the series’ first home run. Bryce is potentially going to be moved up in the lineup, especially after skipper Rob Thomson mentioned the Astros are planning to use an all right-handed bullpen.

This is the first-ever World Series appearance for Harper and he is on FIRE. He’s batting .419 with five homers, six doubles, and 11 RBIs. That will likely be a path he continues down during Game 1 at Minute Maid Park.

Series Hot Take?

Rhys Hoskins is going to the World Series MVP if the Phillies win. He had a hell of a memorable performance in the NLCS, landing his third two-run home run in the 4-3 series clincher. He’s become the soul of the team and from being booed to cheered, he is truly someone who is rising at the right time.

Shaun Nestor – Lead Phillies Writer

As Ricky pointed out, the Phillies versus the Astros has the makings of a true David vs. Goliath story. Now, if you know your Bible trivia, you may know that David was a shepherd before he faced Goliath. And while he did not have the appearance of a capable soldier, his past as a shepherd had him kill both lions and bears in the defense of his flock.

While the Phillies have some glaring issues when it comes to defense and pitching depth, they too have the showings of some giant-killing potential. Having taken down the likes of the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves and the rising stars that are the San Diego Padres, the Phillies are set for an upset and their sling is lined up and ready to take the shot.

Series Prediction? Phillies in 5

As I write this, I have to admit I am teetering back and forth. This series could go either way. On paper, the Astros should absolutely win, but the Phillies have a true Team of Destiny vibe and have defied all logic thus far.

First Home Run?

Nick Castellanos

Nick Castellanos has found himself to be the butt of many jokes from Phillies fans this year due to his offensive struggles. But Castellanos is a gamer. I would expect him to rip two homers over the course of the season, including one on game one

Impact Pitcher?

Aaron Nola

Here’s the thing. The Nola-Verlander matchup is a great one for the Phillies in Game 1. Nola pitched great against the Astros on October 3rd when the Phillies clinched their ticket to the Postseason. He struck out nine batters and allowed only two hits over 6.2 innings in what would be a 3-0 victory for the Phillies. Nola will strike again in Game 1, claiming the early lead over the Astros and putting the pressure on the Astros to either step their game up or to break out the trash cans.

Impact Hitter?

Alec Bohm

Alec Bohm loves this place. Bohm has been the epitome of the 2022 Phillies’ season. He started terribly but improved throughout the season. His defense was terrible but has made great strides over time.

“I love this place.”



ALEC BOHM IS A LEGEND FOR THIS. pic.twitter.com/DIFIpGM8GX — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 23, 2022

Alec Bohm will make his impact known by batting in the game-winning run to give the Phillies their first World Series since 2008.

Series Hot Take?

Looking ahead at the weather, there is a chance to rain early next week. As this article is being written, there is a chance of rain in Philadelphia on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the exact days of games three through five in Philadelphia.

I am predicting that the Phillies, up 3-1 over the Astros on the series, will face a rain delay on Wednesday, November 2nd that will force Game 5 to resume on Thursday, November 3rd. You know how the rest of the story goes.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Scott Kane