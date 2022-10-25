Are the Phillies about to be responsible for a global financial crisis?

After the Philadelphia Eagles miraculously won the Super Bowl in 2017, the ongoing joke was that fans had to sacrifice something for that magical moment. The endgame memes didn’t take long to emerge and whether it was the downfall of Carson Wentz, the collapse of the Flyers, or the Ben Simmons drama, it was all somehow intertwined with a deal with the Devil for a Super Bowl Ring. But what if the same could be said about the Philadelphia Phillies?

The Phillies are about to win it all…

Well, when this tweet was posted back in September, it was just seen as a light-hearted joke. But fast forward a month and the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series.

The Phillies winning the World Series and being the downfall of the entire economy at the same time is the most fitting thing possible pic.twitter.com/BnGHcaOvHU — Liam Jenkins (@LiamJenkinsPSN) October 24, 2022

Mixing politics and sport can always be a little murky at times, but the fact that the economy is in a tailspin as the Phillies go on a playoff run like no other is so funny when you look back at the history of financial collapses.

…but at what cost?

Like, of all the times for the Phillies to catch fire, it’s when the economy is on the brink of collapsing, there’s a fuel/oil crisis, and commodity prices in Europe are surging just as much as the Phils World Series dreams. You couldn’t make it up.

The Phillies were 22-29 when they fired their manager. They’re now magically in the World Series. It’s like Jerome Powell willed this team to life.

The real question now is whether or not a financial crisis is worth a World Series ring.

If it was down to me? Absolutely.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke