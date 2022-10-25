Flyers’ van Riemsdyk will undergo finger surgery Friday

There is a lasting fallout from the Philadelphia Flyers’ shutout loss to the visiting San Jose Sharks. James van Riemsdyk, who blocked a close shot with his hand, will require surgery to repair his broken finger. He left after his fifth shift of the game, 3:29 of ice time.

Following the game, John Tortorella did not have an update on van Riemsdyk.

Today, van Riemsdyk was absent from practice. Scott Laughton filled his slot at 2LW and will likely replace van Riemsdyk on the powerplay. Here are today’s lines at practice, per Charlie O’Connor:

Farabee-Hayes-Konecny

Laughton-Cates, N-Tippett

Deslauriers-Frost-Allison

Laczynski-Sedlak-MacEwen

After practice, Tortorella spoke. He stated van Riemsdyk would have surgery on Friday. The timeline is unknown for his return, but Tortorella said he doesn’t think it’s season-ending.

During the 3-0 loss to the Sharks, the Flyers were without their top three scorers in the third period, including van Riemsdyk. Tortorella benched Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny in addition.

On the season, van Riemsdyk already led the way in powerplay goals. Philadelphia began the season with a four-game powerplay scoring streak. Half of the powerplay goals scored belong to van Riemsdyk. The rest split between Konecny and Tony DeAngelo.

“I think he’s played really well. He’s played hard. There’s been a little black cloud hanging over him with a lot of people of what type of player he is. He’s played really well from the start of the season. [It] hurts our powerplay, some of the balance of your lines; he’s been a good player.” John Tortorella; 10/25/2022

Ristolainen and Tippett

Rasmus Ristolainen and Owen Tippett returned to practice. Tippett hadn’t returned to the lineup since the Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils on opening night. Ristolainen is yet to make his 2022-2023 debut.

“Risto went through the whole practice. I haven’t talked to the trainer since practice has been over. Tip feels great; he’s just got to pass the protocol.” John Tortorella; 10/25/2022

Tippett will be in the lineup versus the Florida Panthers. He’ll return to the 2RW role, a line likely centered by Noah Cates.

“I want to get Tip right into it. Tip was playing very well. He’s only played a few minutes, but I think his camp was going in the right direction.” John Tortorella; 10/25/2022

Ristolainen rotated in and out with Egor Zamula. He attacked his first practice back, engaging in puck battles against Lukas Sedlak. Tortorella is hopeful that he will make a return to the lineup with Tippett on Thursday versus the Panthers.

(Photo Credit/Alex McIntyre)