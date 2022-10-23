Steelers vs. Dolphins: Best Sunday Night Football prop bets

Week 7 of the NFL season is here and as is another exciting Sunday Night Football matchup. The Pittsburgh Steelers — coming off of a shocking win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — will face the Miami Dolphins who are welcoming back starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Steelers (2-4) vs. Dolphins (3-3) game info

When: Sunday, October 23rd, 2022

Kickoff: 8:20 PM ET

Where: Miami Gardens, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

How to watch: NBC, NFL+

Pittsburgh is hoping to keep the upsets coming as they come in as significant underdogs against the Dolphins. They will certainly face their share of challenges against an elite — when healthy — Miami offense.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are trying to recover their season now that their starting quarterback has returned to health. Currently 3-3, there is still a path to the playoffs for the Dolphins, but along the way, they will have to overcome the army of teams currently hanging around the potential Wild Card spots.

Tonight’s game is expected to feature its fair share of exciting highlights. However, with these must-play props, one can create even more excitement by joining the action:

Tua Tagovailoa | Over Total Passing Yards

Following one of the most horrific cases of player injury management, it appears that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now healthy and ready to rejoin the field. He’ll have what has been an easy opponent to throw against in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers rank third in passing yards allowed this season with an average of 289.5 passing yards against this season. With high-quality weapons in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and more, Tagovailoa has every opportunity to work his way back into shape tonight.

Take the over for Tua Tagovailoa’s passing yards tonight.

Najee Harris | Under Total Rushing Yards Goals Made

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is one of the worse in the league. It features very few true difference-makers, though Najee Harris would certainly qualify as one. Working against Harris, however, is a talented Miami run defense that gives up the third-fewest rushing yards to running backs.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line has done a better job of late run blocking, but they’re not likely to make enough of a difference to counteract the Dolphins’ run defense.

For tonight’s game, take the under on Najee Harris’ total rushing yards.

Tyreek Hill | Over Total Receptions

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returning to action tonight, the entire offense is expected to benefit, including star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill is averaging over 116 yards per game this season and is set up for another impressive night due to the return of Tua and the state of the Steelers’ pass defense.

The Steelers not only give up the third most passing yards, but they also give up the most receiving yards to wideouts in the entire league.

Take the over on Tyreek Hill’s receiving yards tonight.