Flyers end three-game road trip with stop in Nashville

As it turns out, John Tortorella and his fightin’ Flyers squad will not have the first 82-0 season in NHL history after they suffered a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

The Orange and Black have a date with the Nashville Predators tonight at 8 p.m. with one goal in mind: get back in the win column. You can catch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia or listen on 93.3 WMMR.

Scouting Report

The Preds boast a 2-3-1 record, good for third in the Central division behind the Dallas Stars (3-0-1) and Colorado Avalanche (2-2-1).

Nino Niederreiter leads the team in goals with 4 and is tied for the team lead in points (5) with Mikael Granlund. Juuse Saros gets the majority of time in net with a 1-2-1 record, a 3.00 GAA and a .897 save percentage. Kevin Lankinen is 1-1 with a 3.05 GAA and a .919 save percentage.

Nashville is in desperate need of a win as they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak where they’ve been outscored 18-8. Their last home game was a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in a shoot out. Their most recent loss was a 5-3 heartbreaker to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Roman Josi is the captain of the squad, look for him to be a huge part of the Predators effort to snap the skid. He doesn’t light up the stat sheet, with only 1 assist this season, but he’s the heart and soul of Nashville’s hockey team.

Predators lineup

Here is the tentative lineup for tonight’s game:

Forsberg – Granlund – Duchene

Niederreiter – Johansen – Tolvanen

Trenin – Sissons – Jeannot

Smith – Glass – Sherwood

Josi – Fabbro

McDonagh – Ekholm

Borowiecki – Carrier

Saros

Flyers update

If you asked me last season, or any point this offseason, if the Flyers could go into Nashville against a hungry Predators team that is starving for a win I would bet the Flyers would roll over and lose that game every single time.

Noah Cates: "We're a hungry team. We're a bunch of dawgs." #Flyers pic.twitter.com/pMeY3uBX91 — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) October 19, 2022

Travis Konecny leads the team in goals (4) and is tied for the team lead with Kevin Hayes in points at 6. Carter Hart, 3-0 with a 2.0 GAA and .943 save percentage, should get the start in net tonight after Felix Sandstrom started the last game against the Panthers.

My player to watch for the Flyers is Morgan Frost. He scored twice in the season opener but only put up one point in the next three games. Be it an assist or a goal, I think Frost finds his name on the stat sheet by the time the final whistle blows.

Flyers lineup

Here are the tentative lines for the Flyers:

Farabee – Hayes – Konecny

van Riemsdyk – Frost – MacEwen

Laughton – N. Cates – Allison

Deslauriers – Sedlak – Laczynski

Provorov – DeAngelo

Sanheim – Braun

Seeler – Zamula

Hart

Betting glimpse

Moneyline: Flyers +165



Anytime Score: Filip Forsberg +110, Kevin Hayes +260



Game Prediction Final Score: Flyers win 4-3 (OT)

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Chris O’Meara