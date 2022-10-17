Use this DraftKings PA promo and get an exciting bonus after placing a $5 wager on any Broncos vs Chargers line. Win or lose the $5 wager, DraftKings will give you $100 INSTANTLY, before the game even kicks off!
Another Saturday, another Broncos primetime game. Great. If you were looking to place a bet on tonight’s Broncos vs Chargers clash, DraftKings hahas the promo for you. If you place a $5 bet on any moneyline market for College Football and you’ll get $200 in free bets if your team wins!
How to claim this Broncos vs Chargers promo
- CLICK THIS LINK or any link on this page and sign up
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any of the listed deposit methods
- Place a bet on Broncos vs Chargers
- Get $100 INSTANTLY
The PA promo is only available to new users. You must be 21 or older and a resident in one of the following states: AZ, NJ, NY, IN, LA, CO, IA, VA, TN, PA, WV, MI, IL, CT only.