Week 6 is here as Thursday Night Football is as Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears welcome in Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders. Both teams have started off the season in disappointing fashion, though tonight could provide the spark needed to turn their luck around.

Bears (2-3) vs. Commanders (1-4) game info

When: Thursday, October 6th, 2022

Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET

Where: Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

How to watch: Prime Video, NFL+

Neither team has enjoyed a particularly exciting year so far this season. Both teams are in need of a turn of the tides.

Expectations may not have been inherently high for the Chicago Bears heading into the season but what they were expecting was to see development from young quarterback Justin Fields. Unfortunately, Fields has failed to impress so far this season.

Admittedly, Chicago failed to do much to support Fields this offseason. The hope going forward is to be able to ride the defense and running game as best they can as their hopeful future franchise quarterback.

Washington is not in a much brighter situation. A team that once had playoff hopes has quickly seen their season dissolve into a bottom-five record in football. Newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz has yet to find his footing, while their starting running back missed his first four games after surviving an attempted carjacking.

The Commanders have had a series of mishaps hold them back this season, and perhaps it’s too late for them to turn things around. Then again, there are still 12 games left in this long season. A win tonight could be just what the team needs to work back toward a respectable season.

Now clearly, tonight isn’t set up to be the exciting affair that fans will see when the Bills face the Chiefs or when the Cowboys face the Eagles this Sunday. However, with these must-play props, one can create excitement by joining the action:

Brian Robinson | Over Total Rushing Yards

Last week, Commanders running back Brian Robinson made his season debut after missing the first four weeks recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. With nine attempts, Robinson rushed for 22 yards.

While it’s clear Robinson will have to work himself back into true game shape, he’ll have an easier time tonight against the Bears’ rushing defense than last week against Tennessee. He will also have a starting role with the offense, another difference from last week.

The Chicago Bears give up the fifth most rushing yards to running backs among all 32 NFL teams. There will be plenty of opportunities tonight against Chicago and with a slightly injured Wentz, and opportunity to receive many carries as well.

Take the over for Brian Robinson’s rushing yards tonight.

Cairo Santos | Over Total Field Goals Made

This is a very simple wager to understand. The Washington Commanders allow 2.2 field goal attempts per game, and tonight’s game is shaping up to be a grind-it-out affair.

Cairo Santos, who is a perfect 7/7 so far this season, will more than likely have multiple opportunities to put up points three at a time.

Washington’s defense is poor, yes, but they will likely hold the Bears to field goals — or rather, the Bears’ offense will hold themselves to field goals.

For tonight’s game, take the over on Cairo Santos’ total field goals made.

Carson Wentz | Over Total Touchdowns

Carson Wentz has a surprisingly rich history on Thursday night. He is 6-0 and averages over 240 yards through the air and 2.5 touchdowns to boot, all per statmuse. Now, the difficulty for Wentz comes in two manners:

First, he is injured. A biceps tendon strain is not enough to keep him out of tonight’s game, but it could be a reason for head coach Ron Rivera to utilize the running game a bit more tonight.

Second, the Chicago Bears give up the fourth fewest (tied with five other teams) touchdowns to quarterbacks. Throwing for over 1.5 touchdowns will not be an easy feat.

The Commanders are out to prove something, however, as is Carson Wentz.

Take the over on Carson Wentz passing touchdowns tonight.