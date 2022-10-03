NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts odds slashed again as Eagles stay undefeated

The Philadelphia Eagles are officially 4-0. It wasn’t pretty at times, but Jalen Hurts rallied the Eagles back from a 14-0 deficit to help keep the undefeated streak alive. How did his performance shift the NFL MVP odds markets?

Jalen Hurts is now second in the MVP race

Josh Allen (Last week: 1st) +275 Patrick Mahomes (Last week: 3rd) +500 Lamar Jackson (Last week: 5th) +500 Jalen Hurts (Last week: 2nd) +550 Justin Herbert (Last week 7th) +1500 Joe Burrow (Last week outside top 8) +2500

NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts to win MVP +550

Previously: +2,000, +2500, +3000, +1400, +800, +600

Okay, so week 4 wasn’t Jalen’s biggest game ever, but there was still a progression and a real resilience to his game. He led that team and willed it back from the brink of its first loss of the 2022 season, and that’s worth its weight in gold. First it was just the Lions, then the Vikings, then only the Commanders. This was the first game the Eagles really had to fight back from behind, and they did it brilliantly.

What’s really interesting here is that Hurts was +600 last week and despite dropping to 4th in the odds race, his odds have still come down.

A $50 bet now would still net you a $300 return, but a few short weeks ago, it would’ve been over $1700! The scary part is, the odds probably aren’t going to be moving in the opposite direction anytime soon.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s too late to bet on Jalen Hurts to win the MVP Award.

NFL MVP Odds betting promo

You can get a FREE $100 bet on Jalen Hurts to win MVP just by signing up to DraftKings using the link below and wagering $5!

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 of Risk-Free bets on Jalen Hurts to win MVP Claim Now

If you bet $5 on Hurts to win MVP right now, it returns $25. However, if you sign up to DraftKings with this offer, then you could then use your FREE $100 bet to place on the same NFL MVP odds market and the return would be a stunning $700! Considering that this is risk-free money, it’s a much better way to bet on Hurts winning the MVP Award.

If you already have a sportsbook account and bet on Hurts to win the MVP award, that’s great. But by signing up to DraftKings, you’re getting yourself a FREE $100 bet on the same market.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) running with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Hurts has seen his NFL MVP odds crash since the final day of the NFL Draft and if last night’s game was anything to go by, the party ain’t over yet.