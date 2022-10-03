NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts odds slashed again as Eagles stay undefeated

The Philadelphia Eagles are officially 4-0. It wasn’t pretty at times, but Jalen Hurts rallied the Eagles back from a 14-0 deficit to help keep the undefeated streak alive. How did his performance shift the NFL MVP odds markets?
Jalen Hurts is now second in the MVP race
|Josh Allen (Last week: 1st)
|+275
|Patrick Mahomes (Last week: 3rd)
|+500
|Lamar Jackson (Last week: 5th)
|+500
|Jalen Hurts (Last week: 2nd)
|+550
|Justin Herbert (Last week 7th)
|+1500
|Joe Burrow (Last week outside top 8)
|+2500
NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts to win MVP +550
Previously: +2,000, +2500, +3000, +1400, +800, +600
Okay, so week 4 wasn’t Jalen’s biggest game ever, but there was still a progression and a real resilience to his game. He led that team and willed it back from the brink of its first loss of the 2022 season, and that’s worth its weight in gold. First it was just the Lions, then the Vikings, then only the Commanders. This was the first game the Eagles really had to fight back from behind, and they did it brilliantly.
What’s really interesting here is that Hurts was +600 last week and despite dropping to 4th in the odds race, his odds have still come down.
A $50 bet now would still net you a $300 return, but a few short weeks ago, it would’ve been over $1700! The scary part is, the odds probably aren’t going to be moving in the opposite direction anytime soon.
However, that doesn’t mean it’s too late to bet on Jalen Hurts to win the MVP Award.
Hurts has seen his NFL MVP odds crash since the final day of the NFL Draft and if last night’s game was anything to go by, the party ain’t over yet.