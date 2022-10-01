2022-2023 Preseason Preview: Flyers at Bruins

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-2-0) and the Boston Bruins (1-1-0) square off in a preseason rematch.

Previously, the Flyers defeated the Bruins on home ice, 2-1. The Cates Brothers both scored to secure the close victory in regulation.

The focus shifts today. John Tortorella and his staff are keying in on installing the coaching system. Yesterday featured a slew of player cuts. Tortorella made it clear for his players, splitting them into groups to denote which players were close to making his roster.

“We put the groups up onto the board, and it’s pretty simple as far as what the groups mean. I think you can interchange a few players as we go through here, depending on what goes on as far as practice habits or what we see. That’s what we started today. We split the groups up, we’ll have some people leaving today, and then we’ll see where we get the numbers to as we begin to get to opening night.” John Tortorella; 9/30/2022

Today is the last game before Tortorella takes to the bench. He’ll watch from above again. Will Philadelphia even out their preseason record?

Boston Bruins

The following is today’s roster for the Bruins:

Forwards: Frederic, Wagner, Foligno, Zacha, Beecher, Lysell, McLaughlin, Bergeron, Krejci, Hall, DeBrusk, Nosek, Lauko

Defensemen: Forbort, Ahcan, Wissmann, Wolff, Zboril, Clifton, Callahan

Goaltenders: Kinkaid, Ullmark, Keyser

Marc McLaughlin secured an assist during an overtime victory versus the Rangers. In eleven games last season, he scored three goals for Boston after jumping from the NCAA (Boston College) to the NHL.

Jakub Lauko resembled the only marker on the scoreboard in the earlier loss to the Flyers. Egor Zamula didn’t clear the puck out of the defensive zone. Lauko ripped a quick shot on Troy Grosenick from the central slot, denying the shutout in the third period.

Keith Kinkaid and Kyle Keyser were the goaltenders during the loss to Philadelphia. Kinkaid stopped every even-strength shot he faced but allowed a powerplay goal. Keyser received a higher shot volume of even-strength offense, surrendering the game-winning goal. Linus Ullmark did not serve between the pipes.

Philadelphia Flyers

The following is today’s roster for the Flyers:

Forwards: Brooks, J. Cates, N. Cates, Foerster, Frost, Hayes, Hodgson, Laczynski, Lycksell, MacEwen, Tippett, van Riemsdyk, Willman

Defensemen: Attard, Ginning, Ristolainen, Sanheim, Seeler, York, Zamula

Goaltenders: Grosenick, Nagle, Sandstrom

Kevin Hayes had the lone goal in a loss to the Washington Capitals. Owen Tippett gathered the puck in the offensive zone before finding Hayes.

James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost both tallied an assist against the Buffalo Sabres. Their brilliance in transition to the offensive zone sprung Travis Konecny to score. Without Konecny, it’s worth paying attention to the chemistry between van Riemsdyk and Frost, who was buzzing early this week in training camp.

Felix Sandstrom is the most recent goaltender to occupy the crease. He allowed two goals versus the Capitals; one even-strength and one powerplay. Grosenick rejoins the roster for the first time since allowing both goals against the Sabres. Pat Nagle could make his preseason debut with Philadelphia, posting a respectable stat line in the AHL and ECHL last season.

Game Information

The puck drops between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins at 1pm from the TD Garden Arena. Watch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and listen on 97.5 The Fanatic.

The Philadelphia Flyers are underdogs (+205) and the over/under, including overtime and shootout, settles at 6.

