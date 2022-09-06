NFC East betting preview: Eagles hold the keys to value in week one

Football season is officially back and things are about to get juicy in the NFC East. Here is a quick look ahead to the upcoming slate of games from a bettors perspective.

NFC East betting preview

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions

Spread: Eagles -4

Money line: Eagles -195 | Lions +170

Total: Over/under 49

The Eagles being favored less than a touchdown against the Lions feels like huge value. The Lions do have the #3 ranked offensive line in football, per PFF, but the Eagles arguably have an even better one, a much better and more dynamic quarterback, and a defense that will give Jared Goff nightmares from the second the ball is snapped for the first time.

This is going to come down to whether or not the Lions can keep up with the Philadelphia answers. My early guess is a resounding no.

Washington vs Jacksonville

Spread: Washington -3

Moneyline: Washington -155 | Jacksonville +140

Points total: Over/under 44

The Carson Wentz vs Doug Pederson grudge match is almost worthy of being on an AEW PPV. Pederson should be able to squeeze much more juice out of Trevor Lawrence than Urban Meyer was able to do (I could, for that matter) and the Commanders come into the matchup with a weakened pass rush.

The injuries don’t just stop with Chase Young. There are running back concerns and Logan Thomas is likely to be questionable. The Jags are young, hungry, and don’t have Carson Wentz at quarterback. That should be enough to take a cushion of 4 points on the road in the season opener.

Tampa Bay vs Dallas

Spread: Tampa Bay -1.5

Moneyline: Tampa Bay -125 | Dallas +125

Points total: Over/under 50

When something feels too good to be true, it often tends to be. Getting the Bucs at only a 1.5 point deficit feels dreamy against a Cowboys team that has lost a lot of its sparkle over the last 12 months. That’s where the public money is going to go.

Are you bold enough to bet against Tom Brady? Are you bold enough to bet against one of the most intimidating teams in the NFC? Outside of a slightly weakened offensive line, there’s virtually no reason to doubt Tampa in this matchup. It’s more optically that the Cowboys will be at home with a point to prove.

I never like betting against Tom Brady or the Bucs and if this truly is a line to sucker people in then consider me reeled all the way in.

New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans

Spread: Giants +6

Moneyline: Giants +215 | Titans -240

Points total: Over/under 44

The Giants are ushering in a new era this season and start things off as 6-point dogs against the Tennessee Titans. The Giants may have previously been underwhelming, but at least we knew what they bring to the table. A slightly revamped defensive line will improve their chances against Derrik Henry and a new-look offense that is missing its once prized wide receiver. The absence of Harold Landry is a big one and if Saquon Barkley is even close to his best then we could see the Giants able to keep things within a score which is all we need.

