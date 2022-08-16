Phillies take second straight against Reds, pick up 10,000th win in franchise history

The Phillies struggled to score runs this past weekend against the New York Mets, there’s no doubt about that. This being said, Philadelphia knew that they had to come out strong against a much inferior Cincinnati Reds team. And after two games of this three-game series, they have done just that.

In doing so, they have picked up the 10,000th win in franchise history. From winning their first game ever against the Chicago Cubs in 1883, to losing their 10,000th game against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2007, the Phillies have a very storied franchise. Tonight’s win simply solidifies their legacy and longevity in the league.

Phillies win #10,000

The red pinstripes capped off MLB history Tuesday night, as they had an offensive onslaught against the Reds. Kyle Gibson was red-hot, striking out 11 batters en route to six innings of work. In those innings, Gibby only allowed three runs as well to pick up another quality start.

Meanwhile, the offense had the breakout that was much anticipated after laying multiple goose eggs over the weekend against the Mets. Rhys Hoskins led the team with two homers of his own, as he had a 3-run shot in the 4th followed by a 2-run shot in the 8th.

Garrett Stubbs added to the fun late, extending the Phillies lead to 11-3 with a three-run jack as well.

Aside from Bryson Stott, who ended an eight-game hit streak tonight, the rest of the Phillies lineup recorded at least one hit. Hoskins, Nick Castellanos, and Jean Segura each had three hit nights. Connor Brogdon and Jose Alvarado had clean slates in their relief appearances.

It was a good, and much-needed, night from the Phils’ offense. They’ll look to continue their momentum into tomorrow’s 12:35 matchup against the Reds to close out the series.

Now that they’ve crossed the hump of 10,000, it’s time for the team to continue making history.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Paul Vernon