Instant analysis: Eagles trim roster to 85

Today is an important day for the Philadelphia Eagles. The 4pm deadline has passed and all NFL rosters are required to be cut down to 85 players. The Eagles didn’t really have too many tricky decisions to make at this point and were able to trim the roster without too many headaches as a result.

Eagles have waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden, and CB Jimmy Moreland. pic.twitter.com/Q3IsIlr0s7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 16, 2022

Howie Roseman started this process a couple of days ago when he waived Ali Fayad and Billy Dunks. The three players joining them on the waiver wire today were never really in contention for a spot on the 53-man roster.

It is worth noting that any players who are on the ‘physically unable to perform (PUP)’ lists do not count towards the 53-man roster. The Eagles have been pretty sneaky in the past by stashing players here, but they would still have to make space on the roster once those players are activated.

Between now and the 53-man roster deadline, a lot can change. The Eagles will face the Browns and Dolphins in both joint practices and a preseason matchup. It’s imperative for guys on the bubble to make an impact over the next two weeks to give themselves the best chance of sticking around.

The next date to keep in mind is August 23rd. By this point, the Birds must cut another 5 players to bring the roster down to 80. The deadline for the Eagles to trim their roster down to 53 is August 30th at 4PM EST.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire