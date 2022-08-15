Why timing is everything for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in 2022

In a time where all the rave is about high-octane offenses and strong-arm Quarterbacks, there’s one player who continues to be denied access to the club. While he came onto the scene as a second-round pick who was meant to be the “backup” for Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts finds himself on the cusp of something special.

Sure, he started a couple of games in 2020, but let’s not forget that the explosive QB didn’t get any reps with the first team due to the Eagles’ commitment to Wentz. He also didn’t have an offense that was built around his playing style. The Eagles constantly assured the media that Hurts would be used as a weapon like Taysom Hill, but let’s be honest for a second, that was never the case.

2021 was an important year for Jalen Hurts, but it pales in comparison to what lies ahead. Howie Roseman built this offense around his strengths and the excuses have slowly disappeared, one at a time. All that remains is a 17-game season for Hurts to prove hi

The Eagles want that old thing back

The peak of Philadelphia football came at a time when they drafted a QB out of Syracuse who would then become a legend. Donovan McNabb changed the narrative for running QBs everywhere as he was able to be a multidimensional player. McNabb could beat you with his legs and destroy you with his arm.

He also did what no other QB in Eagles history has been able to do til this day. He provided consistency year in and year out. Under the McNabb and Reid era, the Eagles made it to four straight NFC Championship games the fourth time being the charm as they then made it to the Super Bowl.

Why that matters now for Jalen Hurts

The Eagles are heading into year two of Jalen Hurts being the starter and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Hurts may be due a new contract by the end of the season but the Eagles need to be sure he is the guy. If he isn’t, then they have two first-round picks that they can use to help them find the answer.

If Jalen Hurts can provide the team with consistency on the field as he has off the field then the Eagles will be built for success for years to come. He doesn’t have to have a powerful arm to be one of the top QBs in the league, all he needs to do is just be on time.

The world knows how great of a leader the 24-year-old QB is. Becoming a leader in the locker room is such a difficult task for a young QB to accomplish and Hurts did it while he was still Carson’s backup. He also elevated the organization with his maturity last season even with the swirling rumors of Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson potentially being targets of Howie Roseman.

Timing is everything for Jalen Hurts right now. It’s the difference between an interception and a touchdown. It’s also the difference between the bench and a four-year extension. It could also be the difference between mediocrity and greatness for Jalen Hurts.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire