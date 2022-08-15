Eagles roster cutdown: Who’s on the bubble going into tomorrow?

As we approach game 2 of the NFL preseason, we hit our first real milestone in the roster cutdown process. All 32 teams must trim their rosters to 85 by 4PM on Tuesday August 16th, leaving the Eagles with plenty to think about. Here’s a quick position-by-position look at the roster bubble going into tomorrow.

Quarterback

Carson Strong

A lot of people went into Friday night expecting to see the prized UDFA taking the bulk of fourth-quarter snaps. Instead, Reid Sinnett threw for 81 yards and a touchdown. There was no real update as to why Strong was kept on the sidelines. Perhaps he will be given a bigger slice of the Pie this weekend, but there is a chance he won’t be on the roster by then if his standing in the team is QB4.

Running back

Kennedy Brooks

Jason Huntley flashing some versatility and taking the Lions’ share of carries may have put the writing on the wall for the UDFA. Scott, Gainwell, and Sanders all sat during Friday night’s loss to the Jets. If there was ever a time for Brooks to make an impact, that was it. Unfortunately for him, the rotation may already be set.

Offensive line

Carson Tom, Josh Sils, Kayode Awosika

The offensive line is stacked with talent and unfortunately for the trio above, the Eagles can only carry a certain number of depth players to develop. With Brett Toth currently on PUP and the versatility of someone like Sua Opeta, it’s tough to imagine the Eagles keeping the above names round for much longer than the next cutdown.

Tight End

Richard Rodgers, J.J Arcega-Whiteside

Some reports are already suggesting that JJAW is on his way out of Philadelphia. The transition to TE hasn’t really yielded much in the way of exciting results, which is probably telling given that the group lacked depth during the early stages of camp.

Wide receiver

Greg Ward, John Hightower, Devon Allen, Lance Lenoir

The Eagles have a lot of depth at WR and that may mean it’s time to say goodbye to Greg Ward. He’s had a heroic run, but with Quez Watkins in the slot and Jalen Reagor potentially hanging around, the group has finally taken a necessary leap, but one that leaves him out in the cold.

It will be a shame to bid goodbye to my once-draft crush, John Hightower, but the game is the game.

Devon Allen will be just fine conquering the world as one of the best athletes on the planet and who knows, may even catch on somewhere else due to his incredible speed.

Defensive line

Kobe Smith, Marvin Wilson, Renell Wren

Again, simply trimming the fat here. The quartet that the team needs is already firmly in place. They may carry a fifth, but these developmental names are subjectively a few steps away from locking down that spot.

Linebacker

JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss

We really haven’t seen much from LSU product JaCoby Stevens in his two years with the team. The LB position is now loaded with players whose upsides are far higher.

Cornerback

Mac MaCain III, Jimmy Moreland, Josiah Scott, Josh Blackwell

The cutdown at corner will be vicious. Gowan did enough on Friday to lift his name out of this conversation and at this stage, the Eagles need to keep as many of the real gems as they can. If there’s no role or potential role for them as of right now, it’s going to be an automatic decision.

Safety

Reed Blankenship, Jared Mayden

The safety room is pretty light which makes the bubble very easy to see.

Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire