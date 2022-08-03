Shane Steichen opens up about explosive Eagles offense

The Eagles partook in a walkthrough on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen spoke about the need for the light refreshers.

“I think the walk-throughs are invaluable. I really do, because you get so many reps in those walk-throughs, and you can give multiple looks. There is all these problem-solving that you got to have. You can give them a base look, but you want to give them multiple looks in those walk-throughs so when they come up in practice or in the game we are ready for them. It’s been really valuable.”

Shane Steichen is excited for the Eagles offense

Shane Steichen also spoke highly about the passing offense during his media availability on Tuesday.

“I think it’s been good. I think we’ve had some ups and downs at times, but I think, honestly, Jalen (Hurts) has looked really good. He is efficient throwing the football right now. He’s getting the ball out on time, and the receivers are making plays.”

Many of the conversations surrounding the Eagles entering the 2022 season have focused on the need to develop a better passing game as an avenue for long-term success. As Steichen gained responsibility as a play-caller during the second half of last season, the offense transitioned to a run-first approach.

Steichen consistently stressed the need for an “explosive” offense. He characterized players as explosive in three separate instances referring to Miles Sanders, Quez Watkins, and Jalen Reagor. The emphasis implies a desire for bigger plays on offense in 2022.

Mixed reports about Hurts’ performance this summer have floated around over the past week, which should be expected during a training camp closed to fans for a quarterback facing a pivotal season that might determine his future as an NFL starter. Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia summarized his firsthand observations of the 23-year-old.

“Jalen Hurts has had three very good days, one shaky day and one average day, and the sum total of these first five practices is somewhere around a solid B performance.”

Other Camp Reports

One small sign of encouragement was the credit given to Andre Dillard by his offensive coordinator.

“You know what, he’s (Dillard has) done a nice job. He basically lives in this building. Every time I’m in here, he’s always in here working out, grinding away getting his body ready. But he’s done a nice job,” -Shane Steichen

Most reports indicate that the Eagles will prioritize offensive line depth by using Dillard in a backup role this season instead of using him as trade bait unless a premium offer falls into their laps.

John McMullen and Ed Kracz recapped the first week of practice with other observations on Birds 365 on Wednesday morning.

McMullen lauded the cornerback play, calling James Bradberry the best player in camp so far. He also commented on the improvement of second-year reserve Zech McPhearson, whom he considers the unquestioned fourth corner on the depth chart.

Shane Steichen’s updates on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside weren’t nearly as encouraging. He described the “uphill battle” the former second-round pick faces to earn a roster spot and get into the tight end rotation during his first year at the new position. Kracz discussed the possibility of fewer snaps for reserve tight ends because of the desire to play more 11 personnel than in previous seasons.

The consensus on the performances of the quarterbacks behind Hurts remains negative. McMullen called Carson Strong “overmatched” just one day after commentary from multiple sources about Gardner Minshew’s early struggles came out.

The Eagles will be back on the practice field one hour early on Thursday at 9 a.m. to beat the heat in Philadelphia.

