Flyers sign Owen Tippett to a two-year deal: All you need to know

Another player that received a qualifying offer has been signed. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that they had reached an agreement with forward Owen Tippett on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.5 million.

Owen Tippett returns to the Flyers

Tippett, 23, was the main piece that was sent to Philadelphia in the Claude Giroux trade. He’s played in 21 games with the Flyers since being acquired and has scored seven points. Tippett is a 6’2” 207lbs power forward who brings speed, size, and a shoot-first mentality. He had 53 shots on goal in his first 21 games. He’s been a driver of offensive production even though his points may say otherwise.

DONE DEAL: We have signed RW @TippettOwen to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.5M. https://t.co/HjPgvbJFti — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 29, 2022

Tippett was selected 10th overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He has spent time between the NHL, AHL, and OHL. He’s struggled to find consistency at the NHL level, but this contract will give him the perfect opportunity to take that next step in his career and become the player who has the potential to be a 25-30+ goal scorer.

Tippett is one of the many young players that the Flyers will begin to rely on for the future.

Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon SportswirePhoto by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire