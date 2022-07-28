NFL Training Camps have officially opened across the league, meaning that the road to the regular season has officially begun. Naturally, bettors are already turning to preseason and regular season betting markets. If you’re looking to bet behind the Philadelphia Eagles, or any team this season, the good news is that BetRivers are offering new users a matched deposit up to $250. You can claim that by clicking this link or any on this page.

What is a matched deposit?

A matched deposit is a little different than a free bet and actually gives you more freedom. A free bet can typically only be used on one wager, so you have to get creative if you want to add multiple teams to your bet. A matched bet will see a cash balance added to your account that can be spent on anything. If it’s a $50 matched deposit, you may want to spend $10 on the NFL, bet $20 on the MLB, or even try your luck at the roulette wheel. The choice is yours.

BetRivers is giving new users a matched-deposit bonus of any value up to $250. Whatever you deposit up to that value will be matched by BetRivers. A $20 deposit would net you a $20 bonus to spend however you wish.

How to claim

Step one: Simply click this link or any of the links on this page

Step two: Sign up for an account with BetRivers

Step three: Make a deposit of any amount between $5 and $250

Step four: Enjoy your matched deposit bonus!

The offer is only open to new customers. New customers must be 21+ and live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA

Betrivers Sportsbook $100 Deposit Match up to $250 Claim Now New Player Bonus matched deposit bonus up to $250 Claim Now

The matched bonus does have a 1X play-through requirement. This means that for the bonus funds to be turned into withdrawable cash, you need to wager all of it. If you deposited and wagered $20, you’d also need to bet the full $20 bonus balance before you could withdraw that bonus balance. You could then withdraw whatever winnings you have, or what’s left.

However you slice it, this is a fantastic offer to take advantage of, especially with a stunning summer of sport on the horizon.