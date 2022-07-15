Should the Phillies trade for Joey Gallo?

Now, I know you’re probably thinking, “Why on earth would the Phillies ever want a struggling slugger like Joey Gallo?”

But before you jump to conclusions, let me explain why this would be a good move for both organizations.

Phillies Short-term Struggles

The Phils’ recent loss in Bryce Harper has undoubtedly left a huge hole to be filled in right field and the existing backups in the outfield aren’t exactly cutting it (looking at you, Odubel). What Gallo brings to the table is a big bat in a big spot and a chance to add some much-needed depth especially when Harper returns. His light-tower power combined with his gold glove outfielding capabilities makes him a crucial target for any team seeking a temporary replacement.

In 247 plate appearances, Gallo currently sports a .166 average with 10 homers, 21 RBIs, and 95 strikeouts (yikes) yet, the Yankees continue to give him consistent time in the field for which he has made the most of.

The batting average and strikeouts are obviously a large concern considering he has always been known as a player to belt 30+ homers but not before striking out 100+ times in a given season. Aside from this, I believe that his problems are only short-term and that a fresh start on a new team and in a new league could prove beneficial to him.

His home run total this season is currently more than Odubel Herrera, Mickey Moniak, and the million-dollar man himself, Nick Castellanos. Not something you’d expect to see considering a pretty penny was spent this past offseason to make the best Phillies team possible. A powerful lefty like Gallo would also fit in nicely in a lineup that currently boasts a lot of left-handed hitters.

His contract could further provide some reservation for this trade to happen considering he signed a 1 yr./$10.25 million with the Yankees before the season started. The good news here is that Philadelphia wouldn’t be assuming any long-term deal and the Yankees have already paid a good portion of the contract. A deal like this is what I would label as “prove it or move it” with Gallo working to bounce back or face the reality of not being re-signed by the club.

Terms and Conditions

I think that a hypothetical trade between both clubs would be Gallo coming to Philly with New York receiving cash considerations and maybe a minor-leauger to add to thier already impressive prospect list.

Outside of this type of exchange, I can’t see much more happening for him somewhere else unless it’s in Detroit or Kansas City. He may not be an exact fit for the player that Philly wants but while waiting for Harper to get back and Castellanos to heat up, the skill set he provides is one of the best available.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar