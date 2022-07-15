Flyers, Frost agree to a one-year extension

Morgan Frost signed a 1yr/$800k extension through 2022-2023 with the Philadelphia Flyers. Chuck Fletcher offered a make-it-or-break-it deal.

In 2021-2022, Frost did find a groove but remained inconsistent. He totaled sixteen points (5G, 11A) in 55 games. Comparably, Frost paced relatively close to 2019-2020. Not a bad recovery season after 2020-2021, when he played two games, missing the rest of the regular season due to injury. Also, his rebound season was even better if you consider that Alain Vigneault was fired, replaced by Mike Yeo, and the number of players absent from the lineup because of their health.

The contract comes at a pay cut of $63.3k from last season.

Last season, Frost worked with Mike Yeo often. His two-way game helped on “The Kids Line” with Noah Cates and Owen Tippett. Towards the end of the season, Frost played with more confidence. In the last five games of 2021-2022, Frost tallied four points (2G, 2A.)

Frost is a versatile forward who will become a restricted free agent ahead of 2023-2024. He can play left wing but is most commonly a center. During his 2022 Break Up Day interview, Frost cited his versatility and availability with the Flyers:

“I think it definitely helps me, that I can be versatile in that sense and play both. I’m open to whatever will help me play here. As a center, compared to the start of the year, I think I drastically improved in that area; playing defensively, even faceoffs I’ve felt a lot better towards the end of the year. Wherever I can play here, I’m happy.” Morgan Frost; 4/30/2022

It isn't a lack of direction if a player can adequately play two positions. Frost is a C/LW in the NHL. He fits PHI as a 3C, unsurprisingly. His best ability is availability, and he knows that. "Wherever I can play here, I'm happy," he said. pic.twitter.com/f7lRjRMMia — Eric Reese (@EricReesePSN) May 2, 2022

At the current state, Frost will center the third line with Tippett and Max Willman. Due to the tightness around the cap, Willman is the cheaper option instead of Cates.

The hunger to make it in the NHL remains with a young third line, nonetheless.

“We’re all a little younger and trying to make a mark in the league. I think that adds hunger and I really like playing with them.” Morgan Frost; 4/24/2022

Tippett kept driving the OZ with Cates and Frost. "The last couple of games, I feel like I had the chances," he said after the 4-2 loss to OTT. Tippett did score a PPG. A clean blast beat Forsberg. He's one of the key cogs of "The Kids Line," but plays well with Laughton, too. pic.twitter.com/weyT5kpkvl May 2, 2022

Frost played more freely on a line with Tippett. Tippett displayed a shoot-first mentality, while Frost acted as a playmaker. The potential to pick up where they left off presents itself in 2023-2024.

John Tortorella is going to ensure Frost will evolve as a two-way forward. Possessing the puck goes a long way toward keeping pressure in the offensive zone. During 2019-2020 and 2021-2022, Frost displayed his defensive potency while contributing on offense. The identity of Philadelphia in 2022-2023 is that they’ll be “hard to play.”

Certainly, Frost has a tough task ahead of him. He’ll be playing for his third coach. How he meshes with Tortorella might determine his status with the Flyers in the future. On a one-way, one-year deal, time is of the essence. He must realize his potential with Tortorella in 2022-2023.

(Photo Credit: Alex McIntyre)