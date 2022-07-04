Phillies win entertaining series against the Cardinals

After a tough series against the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies picked up a series win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

This series had everything. There was a cycle. There were a couple of multi-homer games. We had great pitching performances, comebacks, history, and a “Long Ball” Darick Hall.

Let’s look through what happened.

Game 1: Welcome Mr. Arenado

Spoiler: the Phillies won this game. It almost didn’t feel like it thanks to one Nolan “I’m the best fielder” Arendado. Mr. “I’m probably starting the All-Start Game” Arenado did something a Phillies player hasn’t done since David Bell.

He hit for the cycle.

Arenado got the tough one out of the way first as he hit a triple to deep left-center in the first. He’d homer in the 3rd, double in the 6th, and singled on a possible error.

He drove in all three of the Cardinals’ runs.

In an ironic twist, Arenado made a rare error in the 5th inning that gave the Phillies a chance at a win. Garrett Stubbs would’ve made the first out of the inning. Instead, three runs were scored to tie the game on a couple of hits, a fielder’s choice, and a sac fly.

The Phillies’ bullpen pitched five scoreless innings. Jose Alvarado would get the win. The big-armed lefty continued his hot streak. Including a scoreless outing in game two, he’s had seven straight scoreless appearances and has only walked 2 men in that time.

Rookie Darick Hall had his third home runs in two days. Rhys Hoskins hit his 16th of the season.

Game 2: Arenado’s Revenge

You know the old saying, “Nolan Arenado giveth, Nolan Arenado taketh away.”

In the first inning, the Phillies decided to make history for the Worst. Reason. EVER! They gave up back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs in the first inning. That had never been done before. In any inning, it was done only 11 times.

So, the Phillies went down by 5 runs early, yet came back to tie it anyway. They scored 2 in the 2nd and 3 in the 3rd.

Kyle Gibson pitched in the 5th inning but gave up another run and did not record an out in the said inning. Corey Knebel almost walked the tightrope but walked in a run.

Phillies tied it in the 6th on a Nick Castellanos single.

And guess who gave the Cardinals the lead…

Nolan James Arenado hit a go-ahead homer off of Seranthony Dominguez. The Phillies couldn’t figure out fireballer Ryan Helsley and took the L.

Game 3: Rhys Lightning Strikes Twice

On ESPN Sunday Night Baseball, the Phillies looked to end their 0-3 nationally televised skid. The pitching match-up was a spicy one. Zack Wheeler took the ball for the Phillies and Adam Wainwright had the rock for the Cards.

Wheeler was fantastic. He saved an exhausted bullpen by pitching seven scoreless. He scattered four hits and walked one. Most impressively, he held Nolan Arenado to just a single.

Adam Wainwright only allowed a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins…until the 6th. Rhys Hoskins just missed a 2nd homer and recorded a double instead. He’s 6-10 against Wainwright during his career. Castellanos would single him in and JT Realmuto would Jack a Tater to bring him in to score.

Nick Nelson and Corey Knebel closed things down to push the Phillies to 42-38. They remain 7.5 back behind the Mets but are now 1.5 games behind the Cardinals in the wildcard race.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Matt Slocum