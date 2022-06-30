Things have gone just about as great as possible for the Sixers to start the offseason. The offseason was kicked off by flipping Danny Green and the 23rd pick in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. James Harden also elected to opt out of his $47.4 million player option in order to sign a more team-friendly deal. The Sixers’ lack of two-way wings was a major reason for their disappointing playoff exit and must be the focus of the offseason.

The Sixers’ focus has now shifted to free agency where they will have a chance to add a few win-now pieces. Upgrading on the wing should be at the top of their target list and here are a few notable names to keep an eye on.

4 Potential Wing Targets for the Sixers in Free Agency

Otto Porter Jr

Coming off a championship with the Golden State Warriors, the market is sure to be hot for Otto Porter Jr. It has been an up and down career for the former third overall pick, but Porter has found his stride as a complimentary wing player. Last season with the Warriors, Otto Porter Jr averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals. He also shot 37% on 3.4 three-point attempts per game.

There is a growing value in the NBA for players who are stars within their role and this is the path Otto Porter Jr is going down. He is effective as a floor spacer and a capable defender. At 6’8,” Otto Porter has the ideal size the Sixers should be in search of. Adding a bigger wing to the roster would go a long way to fixing the issues the team is currently facing. Otto Porter Jr would be effective alongside the starters or bench unit and would be a terrific usage of the Sixers’ current cap space.

Top 5 Sixers MLE Free Agency Targets I Bring Otto Porter Jr. Home



Who made my list of top 5 (and cheap, mostly cheap) MLE targets for the Philadelphia 76ers? Click the link below for full video & please subscribe 👇#Sixers #HereTheyCome #NBAFreeAgency https://t.co/9Q6otPfTTk pic.twitter.com/hq7q7ZuDzS — MRCROCKPOT TPL (@mrcrockpot) June 26, 2022

Danuel House Jr

Daryl Morey has drawn criticism for his reliance on bringing in former players already. Targeting names like PJ Tucker and Eric Gordon has rubbed some Sixers fans the wrong way. However, one former Rocket who has not gotten enough attention is Danuel House. He may not be the highest-caliber free agent, but bringing in the 29-year-old on a low-cost deal could turn out to be an effective move.

House spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he showed some flashes in a limited role. The 6’6″ forward averaged 6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.5% on three-point attempts. The glory days of Danuel House Jr were alongside James Harden in Houston. Attempting to rekindle this effectiveness in Philadelphia could produce positive results for both sides.

Bruce Brown

A tenacious and scrappy wing with a unique playstyle, Bruce Brown would be a positive addition to the Sixers. He does not back down to any matchup and would also help build the culture of toughness that the Sixers desire. Despite standing just 6’4″ Brown is an impressive rebounder and does not back down against larger opponents. He was the most important complimentary piece on the Nets last season and averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. While he has not been perceived as a shooter throughout his career, Brown also connected on 40.4% of his three-point attempts last season.

Throwback to when James Harden shot 0/7 and had 3 TO’s when guarded by a rookie Bruce Brown. pic.twitter.com/76Gm7aoNMD — Leb 🦋 (@PlayboiLeb) March 2, 2022

It is unclear what the market is for Bruce Brown but the Sixers should certainly be attempting to find out. There has been criticism that he plays a similar role to Matisse Thybulle, but Brown is significantly more impactful on the offensive side of the ball. While it is seemingly becoming more likely that Thybulle will return next season, this should not prevent the Sixers from targeting Brown. Adding the 25-year-old would be a terrific win-now move for the Sixers.

Donte DiVencenzo

A familiar face due to his time with Villanova, Donte DiVencenzo would be another great two-way addition to the Sixers. The former 17th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks was traded to the Kings last season. In his 25 games with the Kings, DiVencenzo averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals. The Kings elected not to extend a qualifying offer to DiVencenzo which makes him an unrestricted free agent.

The Nova product has intriguing athleticism and plays hard-nosed defense. Done DiVenconzo has proven to be capable of playing high-level rotational minutes in the playoffs during his time with the Bucks. He would be a clean fit in the Sixers rotation and would be effective as a member of the bench unit.

Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire