Nick Sirianni reportedly beefs with Giants fan during a Tennis game

Has there been an Eagles coach that has gone from question mark to beloved in the city of Philadelphia faster than Nick Sirianni?

Nick Sirianni is becoming a Philadelphia icon…

After his introductory press conference, fans of the team were startled that the coach came off unprepared, nervous and unorganized. A little over a year later and Sirianni’s passion and fire has poured through the entire team. Nobody is safe from that fire Sirianni breathes either: not even Giants fans looking to play tennis in South Jersey.

…but isn’t a fan of the Giants

On New York WFAN’s morning show with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, a caller accused the Eagles head coach of trying to get into a fight with the man after he was found wearing a Giants hat. The event reportedly took place while Sirianni and his wife were playing tennis at Centennial Park in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

“He goes, ‘Hey, I have a problem with what you are wearing,’” the caller said. “And I go, ‘Listen bro, if you have a problem you come over here and do something about it.’”

The caller also went on to accuse Sirianni of repeatedly saying the Giants and head coach Brian Daboll “suck.”

Both Boomer and Gio were skeptical on the event actually taking place, or if the Eagles coach was just trying to be playful.

The caller repeatedly said Sirianni was serious and appeared to want to fight the Bronx native.

Par for the course

It’s not the first time Nick Sirianni has looked to amp up the stakes in the NFC East. Last season the coach caught flack for wearing a “Beat Dallas” shirt before the team’s Monday night contest against the Cowboys in Week 3. The Eagles would end up getting blown out 41-21.

While neither the Eagles nor Sirianni have commented on the latest accusation, there is speculation that the event actually took place. Whether it did or not though is irrelevant. If it did happen, Sirianni is only going to gain favor within the city of Philadelphia. If not, the coach was wrongfully accused by a Giants fan that will have the entire city backing up their coach.

It’s a win-win situation for Sirianni in Philly.

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire