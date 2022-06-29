Philadelphia Sports

UFC 276: DraftKings are giving new users a free $100 bet

UFC 276 is just around the corner and features a stacked card. If you’re looking to bet on the event, good news! DraftKings are giving users a free $100 bet to use on any UFC Moneyline bet!

How to claim

  • Click the graphic or any link on this page and create an account with DraftKings
  • Make a first deposit of at least $5 using any of the available banking methods
  • Place a $5 bet on any UFC 276 moneyline market
  • Receive $100 in free bets instantly

The offer is only valid to new customers and those over the age of 21. You must also live in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming to participate.

UFC 276 Betting preview

There are some fantastic fights scheduled for this weekend, with the card being headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier. Adesanya is a heavy favorite at -410, so it may make sense to take a flyer on Cannonier, who has a lot of power, but struggles to land the killer blows. With a championship on the line and the risk being minimal, it makes sense to get behind the underdog and maximize your potential returns.

Is this the sportsbook for me?

One of the biggest players in the sports betting scene, DK built its brand by offering daily fantasy games. Since then, the expansion to a sportsbook/casino has been met with plenty of positive feedback. A slick user interface, saucy promotions, and exciting new ways to bet games including same-game parlays are only a few of the perks of signing up today.

