The start of free agency has yet to arrive, but already the Philadelphia 76ers appear set to sign veteran role player P.J. Tucker. Rumors suggest that the Sixers will agree to a three-year, $30 million contract shortly after the start of free agency. The only question that remained was how the team would be able to afford such a pricey addition. Well, the answer may have just been presented. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fisher, the NBA’s salary cap for 2022-23 will increase by $1.6 million over projections to $123.6 million.

Word starting to circle around NBA front offices of a potential increase in the 2022-23 salary cap. Multiple teams have indicated the cap could raise as high as 10%, from a projected $122 million. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 29, 2022

What does this mean for the 76ers?

This news may not make all the difference in the world for the Philadelphia 76ers, but it certainly helps in regards to a Tucker deal. A salary cap increase of $1.6 million above projections slots very conveniently into the plans of a Sixers team that needed to create $8.2 million in salary space. The 76ers now find themselves sitting roughly $5.3 million away from the tax apron and $6.6 million short of making a Tucker deal a reality. The team is now right on the doorstep of having the space to sign both Tucker and another player to the veteran minimum; they’ll just need a little help from their friends.

By opting out of his current deal and re-signing for less, James Harden could create the necessary space to sign Tucker and perhaps, even further flexibility against the apron for Philadelphia to sign potentially impactful veterans. The same could be said about trading away a player such as Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, or Furkan Korkmaz. All create further flexibility for Philadelphia and potentially allow for them to receive some impactful veterans in return, which Fischer earlier reported was the team’s hope.

It seems that the excitement ramps up by this minute for this 76ers offseason. Time will tell if this rumored raise does take place, and it remains to be seen how it specifically affects Philadelphia. This increase may not answer all of Philadelphia’s prayers, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.