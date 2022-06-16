Philadelphia Sports

World Cup 2026: Philadelphia will officially be a host city

By
0
comments
Posted on
Euro 2020 Knockouts: Quarterfinals
Wednesday June 16, 2021, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy, Euro 2020 Group A – Italy v Switzerland. Manuel Locatelli celebrates. (Photo by ImagePhoto/Imago/Icon Sportswire) ****NO AGENTS—NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA SALES ONLY****

It’s official! The City of Brotherly Love has been named a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Philadelphia is one of 16 host cities across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Not only is Philadelphia a true sports city, with die-hard fans filling out stadiums for all five major sports on a weekly basis, but it’s also filled to the brim with culture and heritage.

Lincoln Financial Field will be the primary stadium of use. With 70,000 seats and top-tier turf, this was a no brainer. Eagles owner, Jeffrey Lurie, has this to say:

Tons of sports fans flocked to the official pep rally, showing their support not only for the growth of soccer in the city, but for the excitement that comes with hosting the most prestigious tournament in the world.

Other cities include New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

The World Cup is still four years away and for fans, they can great a taste of the action this winter as the Qatar World Cup takes place. And don’t forget the Philadelphia Union, whose quest for an MLS cup is heating up.

Photo by ImagePhoto/Imago/Icon Sportswire

About the Author

Liam Jenkins

Liam is a 25-year old sports journalist from the UK and founder of the Philly Sports Network. In just five years he turned a hobby into one of the fastest-growing Philadelphia sports sites in the world, amassing 7,000,000 views and writing over 3,000 articles. Drawing attention from the likes of CSN, NJ.Com and Bleacher Report in the process, Liam is set on changing the way Philadelphia sports teams are reported on forever. You can contact him here: [email protected]

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Sixers

Union

Flyers

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites