World Cup 2026: Philadelphia will officially be a host city

It’s official! The City of Brotherly Love has been named a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Philadelphia is one of 16 host cities across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Not only is Philadelphia a true sports city, with die-hard fans filling out stadiums for all five major sports on a weekly basis, but it’s also filled to the brim with culture and heritage.

Lincoln Financial Field will be the primary stadium of use. With 70,000 seats and top-tier turf, this was a no brainer. Eagles owner, Jeffrey Lurie, has this to say:

Tons of sports fans flocked to the official pep rally, showing their support not only for the growth of soccer in the city, but for the excitement that comes with hosting the most prestigious tournament in the world.

The city is all LOVE today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GmmrzYpYnB — Philadelphia Soccer 2026 (@phlsoccer2026) June 16, 2022

Other cities include New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

The World Cup is still four years away and for fans, they can great a taste of the action this winter as the Qatar World Cup takes place. And don’t forget the Philadelphia Union, whose quest for an MLS cup is heating up.

Photo by ImagePhoto/Imago/Icon Sportswire