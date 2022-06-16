Flyers Draft Profile: Logan Cooley

Logan Cooley, 18, is a center for the U.S. National Team Development Program. He committed to the University of Minnesota in 2022-2023. Could he be a future fit for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Logan Cooley is ranked second among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting report. The 2022 NHL draft’s first-round looks to be another promising one for U.S. National Team Development Program players, with Cooley leading the way.

In 2021-2022 with the U.S. National U-18 Team, Cooley scored 75 points (27G, 48A) in 51 games played. He made the World Junior team for the USA and tallied one assist in one game before the tournament was canceled due to COVID. Cooley represented the USA at the U-18 World Championships, scoring 10 points (3G, 7A) in 6 games played while helping his team earn a silver medal.

It was a productive year for Cooley, which raised his draft stock.

Strengths

Cooley is a gifted two-way forward who can play a complete 200-foot game. His puck-handling is very impressive and he has a whole arsenal of creativity in his game. He’s also a dynamic skater, which helps with his ability to control the puck at high speeds and lead an offensive rush.

Watch Logan Cooley here – 18 Blue (RW on the faceoff). Goes for the Michigan, doesn't work, and still manages to impress with a series of moves including a little spin-o-rama.



Cooley’s terrific vision and offensive awareness benefit his fast-paced style. He knows where to find his teammates in order to set them up with a tape-to-tape pass for a scoring opportunity. He has the poise and patience to either speed up or slow down the pace of the game, depending on the circumstances.

Along with Cooley’s playmaking abilities, he’s no stranger to lighting the lamp. He has a sneaky wrist shot that is accurate and powerful. He’s also not afraid to battle in front of the net for a goal, or attempt to pull off a Michigan.

Cooley’s defensive abilities are just as good as his offensive. He can succeed in all situations on the ice and has the ability to match up against anyone on the opposing team.

Weaknesses

The main weakness in Cooley’s game right now is his size. He’s currently 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He does, however, have the tools and abilities to outplay his strength and size.

Potential

Logan Cooley is close to being NHL-ready and playing a year at the University of Minnesota will only strengthen his overall game. Cooley has the potential to become a high-scoring two-way forward in the NHL.

Is Logan Cooley and the Philadelphia Flyers a match?

The Flyers lack speed on offense. Cooley would provide instant pace and overall talent. His strong two-way game would also strengthen the Flyers down the middle of the lineup.

This year’s draft will be interesting because there’s no unanimous first overall pick like in years prior. Shane Wright is the top-ranked prospect, but he’s not guaranteed to be selected first. It does seem certain that Cooley will be selected somewhere from first to third overall.

If Cooley does fall into the hands of the Flyers, he would check all the boxes and needs that the team is currently looking for on offense.

