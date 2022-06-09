Sports betting is taking the nation by storm and fans are constantly looking for new ways to interact with their favorite teams/sports. With so many sportsbooks around, it’s hard to know where to even start, but Unibet are looking to make that process easier with an exciting $500 risk-free offer for new users.

By clicking this link, or any on this page, you’ll net yourself a risk-free bet worth up to $500 to use on any sport. This is one of the simplest offers to claim, as it doesn’t require any extra legwork, annoying promo codes, or hoops to jump through. Just sign up following the steps below, deposit any amount up to $500 and wager it on a market of your choosing. If the bet loses, you’ll be refunded a free bet of the same value.

How to claim

Step one: Click this link or any link on this page and sign up to Unibet

Step two: Deposit any amount up to $500 using any of the listed deposit methods

Step three: Place a bet on any market of your choosing

Step four: If your bet loses, no worries! Unibet will refund your stake as a free bet! So if you bet $20 and it loses, you’ll get $20 back. This applies for all values up to a whopping $500!

Best known in PA for their direct relationship with the Eagles, this offer should have you soaring high. Unibet are offering new customers in New Jersey a $250 bonus, but a whopping $500 to those in PA! You’re reading that right.

The value of your free bet depends on your location:

Pennsylvania: $500

Arizona: $250

New Jersey: $250

Indiana: $100

Iowa: $100

Virginia: $100

If you’re a resident in PA or New Jersey, it definitely makes sense to take advantage of these offers.

The bets can be placed on any sports market. So whether you want to back the Boston Celtics, or your favorite Formula 1 Driver at the Baku GP, the entire sporting landscape is your playground with risk-free money.