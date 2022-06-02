Five former Eagles who would be dream fits on the 2022 roster

OTA’s are upon us and while we enjoy the rest of the calm before the storm, I wanted to take one last deep breath and examine the Eagles roster. A lot has changed in the space of 12 months, and going back even further, there have been some tough goodbyes to stomach. Here are five players who I would welcome back in a heartbeat on this Eagles roster.

Jordan Poyer

Poyer will forever be the one that got away. He was a 7th-round pick by the Eagles back in 2013 but is best known for his marauding presence on the Bills defense. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021, marking the first time in his career that he has earned that honor. He put in a career-high 3 sacks and 5 interceptions last season, becoming the only player to do so, playing a key cog in the top-ranked Bills defense.

He’s only getting better and the Eagles sorely lack star-power on the back end. I miss you, Jordan.

Jordan Hicks

Speaking of a Jordan I miss, Hicks was a dream target for Howie this offseason, but he refused to pull the trigger. That later turned out to be the right call as he somehow landed Nakobe Dean in the third round, but even so, Simba becoming Mufasa and doing for Dean what DeMeco Ryans once did for him would’ve been the most wholesome situation possible.

Eric Rowe

Eric Rowe and Rasul Douglas have two special places in my heart, but Rowe has not only gone on to much bigger and better things, but has now proven himself as a viable safety as well as a boundary corner. He’s a two-time Super Bowl champion and now makes his paydirt in the Miami secondary. He’s currently entering his contract year.

He’d be a great player to have mentor the younger developmental talents on the roster.

Cameron Johnston

Arguably the worst decision the team made last offseason was letting Cameron Johnston go. Arryn Siposs just didn’t cut it last year and you don’t really appreciate a good punter until you have one who struggles to land the rock inside the 20. Johnston had a 46.7 avg in 2021, and that’s hardly surprising.

Cameron Johnston ranked inside the top 15 of just about every metric possible in 2019, with his average of 46.4 yards per punt ranking him 9th in the NFL. In 2020, he ranked 15th in this metric but ranked 4th in net punting yards and 6th in the league for punts landed inside the opposing 20-yard line.

The Eagles really missed Cam in 2021.

Raheem Mostert

The Eagles backfield could be set to go under quite the revamp in 2023 with Kenny Gainwell at the center of it all. Miles Sanders is in his contract year and the Eagles need a back they can rely on who is built in a similar mold but is durable and isn’t just a home-run hitter once every 35 attempts.

Mostert did have knee surgery in 2021, but prior to that, he had two explosive seasons with the Niners, including that brilliant record-breaking playoff game against Green Bay.

He’d be dangerous behind this offensive line.

