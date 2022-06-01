Weekend betting preview: NBA Finals, NHL playoffs, French Open & more

The weekend is fast approaching and while the likes of domestic soccer leagues and the NFL are someway off from restarting, there is plenty of action for casual sports betting fans to dabble in this weekend.

MLB: Phillies vs Angels

The Phillies have been a hot mess as of late and will now host the AL West’s second-best team. The Angels have a stacked team, headlined by two-way sensation Shoehi Ohtani and Philly’s favorite second son, Mike Trout. For the Phils, this has to be a bounce-back series. Atrocious management decisions from Joe Girardi are only compounded by lethargic defense, all of which is stopping one of the MLB’s most explosive offenses from truly blowing up.

The first game in the series takes place on Friday at 7PM.

NBA Finals

The opening game of the NBA finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will tip-off on Thursday evening at 9PM from the Chase center. The Warriors are favored by 3.5 points in game 1 and rightfully so given that they’re at home. This is their sixth finals appearance in eight years, but they’re bringing a whole new team of Avengers. The big question will be whether or not Boston can find an answer and just how much of the burden Jayson Tatum has to carry.

NHL Playoffs

In the hockey world, the race for the Stanley Cup Finals is on. Colorado has a 1-0 lead over Edmonton, while New York will be looking to pick up some similar momentum before Friday’s game 2 against the Lightning. The Rangers absolutely decimated Sam Aho and the Hurricanes in game 7 of the conference semi finals and will be hoping for similar levels of outstanding offense here.

French Open finals

As far as Tennis goes, the French Open is raging on with the finals of both men’s and women’s set to be played over Saturday and Sunday. Rafael Nadal is the runaway favorite at -200 as of Wednesday. He faces off against Alexander Zverev on Friday, who is the second-highest odds player, making for a matchup that shouldn’t be missed.

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament

The PGA Tour heads to Muirfield for the Memorial Tournament this weekend and will see a stacked field duel it out over the Jewel in the Crown of Nickalus-designed courses. John Rahm is the current favorite, but there is pleny of value to be had on guys like Hideki Matsuyama at +2800, who have a great track record around the course and tick all the boxes needed for a big result.

