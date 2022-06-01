Jean Segura to injured list; Roman Quinn DFA’ed in flurry of Phillies moves

Things are only looking worse for the Phillies as Jean Segura has officially been placed on the 10-day Injured List on Wednesday. Segura’s injury impacts the Phillies in several ways as detailed by my colleague Alec Kostival.

Jean Segura out 10 to 12 weeks. Big loss. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) June 1, 2022

Primarily, it takes out one of the most consistent presences both in the lineup and in the field at a time when the Phillies need leadership in both areas. Segura’s injury occurred Tuesday night while he was attempting to bunt for a base hit in the bottom of the seventh.

Jean Segura leaves the game after getting hit in the hand pic.twitter.com/xVXHgnEGNA — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) June 1, 2022

More unexpected, however, is the second part of the move: Roman Quinn being designated for assignment. The move potentially ends the 29-year old’s tenure in Phillies uniform following six injury-plagued seasons in the Big Leagues. Quinn has seen a consistent regression at the plate since joining the Phillies in 2016 with his speed becoming quickly outclassed by his inability to consistently get on base.

The Phillies have recalled LHP Cristopher Sánchez and INF Nick Maton from Lehigh Valley (AAA). Additionally, INF Jean Segura was placed on the 10-day IL with a fracture of his right index finger and OF Roman Quinn was designated for assignment. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 1, 2022

Phillies Open Roster Spots

Now with two open spaces on the roster card, the Phillies look to Cristopher Sanchez and Nick Maton to fill the gap. When the Phillies reinstated Mickey Moniak on Monday, they did so by sending down Bailey Falter, rostering six “outfielders” and only eight relief pitchers. By bringing Sanchez up in Quinn’s place, they bring the tallies back to the current standard at five and nine, respectively.

Sanchez owns a 5.74 ERA in 12.1 innings with the Phillies this season, having struck out 12 batters. Most recently, he allowed two runs over 2.1 innings against the New York Mets on May 8th. Nick Maton is in the lineup tonight with Jean Segura going on the IL



Schwarber 7

Hoskins 3

Harper DH

Castellanos 9

Realmuto 2

Bohm 5

Herrera 8

Camargo 4

Maton 6



Nola RHP — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 1, 2022

Maton, meanwhile, returns to Philadelphia and will automatically see playing time in the beleaguered Phillies’ infield. Maton will bat ninth and serve as the Phillies’ shortstop in their series finale against the Giants (it’s also Top Gun Night. I just saw Top Gun: Maverick yesterday, 10/10 would recommend!).

Anyway, Maton may not be the top gun in the Phillies’ arsenal, but he’s flown in the Big Leagues before and the Phillies will need to rely upon him again. Maton appeared in 52 games in 2021 for the Phillies, yielding a .256 batting average while scoring 16 runs in 117 at bats.

For Maton, this is the prospect’s second chance to prove he deserves consistent playing time in the Majors. For his sake, as well as the Phillies’, here’s to hoping he proves himself a steady hand to replace Segura.

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II