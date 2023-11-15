Ravens vs Bengals: A must-bet +1600 Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) looks back at Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) while making a catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Ravens vs Bengals: The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens both suffered surprising defeats this past weekend. With the playoff race heating up and only two wins separating these divisional rivals, this game promises to be a truly thrilling affair.

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 instantly on Ravens vs Bengals: Claim Now

Ravens vs Bengals: Week 11 info

Date: Thursday, November 16th

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

TV channel: Amazon Prime, NFL Gamepass (NFL+), DAZN

NFL Week 11 odds: Ravens vs Bengals

Spread: Baltimore Ravens -4 | Cincinnati Bengals +4

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens -160 | Cincinnati Bengals +192

Total: Over/Under 46

Ahead of this week’s Ravens vs Bengals matchup, here are some props we like bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +1600.

Use our promo code below to get some of the best sign-up offers for Ravens vs Bengals

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $200 instantly on Ravens vs Bengals Claim Now

Joe Mixon OVER 54.5 rushing yards

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) pressures Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It’s hardly been the dominant season we’ve come to expect from Bengals RB Joe Mixon, who is yet to eclipse the 100-yard mark this year. However, he’s always seemed to fare well against the Ravens.

In 12 career appearances against Baltimore, he’s averaging 56 yards per game (674 in total) on 189 carries and has scored 12 touchdowns. He’s also scored a touchdown in each of his last 3 regular season games.

The odds on the anytime TD/rushing total line are nearly identical, so you can pick whichever suits your taste, but Mixon is averaging 59 yards per game this season, and 56 against the Ravens. We just need him to be simply average for this line to cash, whereas the Ravens have only allowed an average of 0.4 rushing touchdowns per game all year.

Joe Burrow UNDER 257.5 yards

Joe Burrow is averaging 245 passing yards per game this season and faces a pass defense giving up just 173 yards through the air.

Burrow has gone over this mark in 4 of his last 6 games, but a divisional rivalry often tightens things up. While the Bengals QB is going to be a huge factor in this game, 257 against this Ravens defense wold be an almighty feat.

FILE – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Burrow edged Josh Allen for the No. 2 spot by one point despite being left off two ballots due to his calf injury. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Rashod Bateman over 28.5 receiving yards

Rashod Bateman is yet to really enjoy his big breakout, but he has gone over this total in 3 of his last 4 games.

Cincy’s pass defense ranks a woeful 25th this season, giving some upside to the Baltimore wideouts. It makes sense to buy the lower values, which is why I’m all in on a 29+ yard outing from Bateman.

Tyler Boyd to score an anytime TD

After picking up 3 touchdowns in 2 weeks, Boyd had a couple of quiet days at the office. By quiet I mean: combining for 173 total yards.

His receiving totals are beginning to inflate, but the beauty of a deep-threat is that any catch can go the distance. I like Boyd to shine here while the Ravens look to suffocate Ja’Marr Chase.

BetMGM Sportsbook Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today! Claim Now New Player Bonus Bet up to $1,000 on Ravens vs Bengals, get a refund if you lose AND a $25 bonus bet Claim Now

Best Ravens vs Bengals betting offers

ESPN Bet is giving new users $200 in bonus bets AND a FREE $50 when you use the code ‘AMNY’

If you sign up to ESPN BET today by using the links/promo code on this page, you’ll be able to claim a $200 bonus as well as an additional $50, just for using the code AMNY!. Getting these bonus bets couldn’t be easier!

How to claim this EXCLUSIVE ESPN BET Promo Code

CLICK THIS LINK or any link on this page and sign up by filling out the required information

or any link on this page and sign up by filling out the required information Deposit however much you’d like to wager (at least $5).

Place your first bet of any amount (it could be $0.10!)

You’ll get $200 INSTANTLY, and a BONUS $50 if you use the code AMNY!

AP Photo/Ian Walton