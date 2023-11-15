Ravens vs Bengals: A must-bet +1600 Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football

Ravens vs Bengals: The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens both suffered surprising defeats this past weekend. With the playoff race heating up and only two wins separating these divisional rivals, this game promises to be a truly thrilling affair.
Ravens vs Bengals: Week 11 info
Date: Thursday, November 16th
Time: 8:20 PM ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
TV channel: Amazon Prime, NFL Gamepass (NFL+), DAZN
NFL Week 11 odds: Ravens vs Bengals
Spread: Baltimore Ravens -4 | Cincinnati Bengals +4
Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens -160 | Cincinnati Bengals +192
Total: Over/Under 46
Ravens vs Bengals: Same-Game Parlay+1600
Ahead of this week’s Ravens vs Bengals matchup, here are some props we like bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +1600.
Joe Mixon OVER 54.5 rushing yards
It’s hardly been the dominant season we’ve come to expect from Bengals RB Joe Mixon, who is yet to eclipse the 100-yard mark this year. However, he’s always seemed to fare well against the Ravens.
In 12 career appearances against Baltimore, he’s averaging 56 yards per game (674 in total) on 189 carries and has scored 12 touchdowns. He’s also scored a touchdown in each of his last 3 regular season games.
The odds on the anytime TD/rushing total line are nearly identical, so you can pick whichever suits your taste, but Mixon is averaging 59 yards per game this season, and 56 against the Ravens. We just need him to be simply average for this line to cash, whereas the Ravens have only allowed an average of 0.4 rushing touchdowns per game all year.
Joe Burrow UNDER 257.5 yards
Joe Burrow is averaging 245 passing yards per game this season and faces a pass defense giving up just 173 yards through the air.
Burrow has gone over this mark in 4 of his last 6 games, but a divisional rivalry often tightens things up. While the Bengals QB is going to be a huge factor in this game, 257 against this Ravens defense wold be an almighty feat.
Rashod Bateman over 28.5 receiving yards
Rashod Bateman is yet to really enjoy his big breakout, but he has gone over this total in 3 of his last 4 games.
Cincy’s pass defense ranks a woeful 25th this season, giving some upside to the Baltimore wideouts. It makes sense to buy the lower values, which is why I’m all in on a 29+ yard outing from Bateman.
Tyler Boyd to score an anytime TD
After picking up 3 touchdowns in 2 weeks, Boyd had a couple of quiet days at the office. By quiet I mean: combining for 173 total yards.
His receiving totals are beginning to inflate, but the beauty of a deep-threat is that any catch can go the distance. I like Boyd to shine here while the Ravens look to suffocate Ja’Marr Chase.
