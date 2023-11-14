ESPN BET: Everything you need to know ahead of today’s launch

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Today’s the day! ESPN Bet is officially set to launch later this afternoon, November 14th. It will be available in 17 states with an App for both iOS and Android being made available. If you’re a sports-betting fan, this is a huge day!

What is ESPN BET?

ESPN BET was once known as Barstool Sportsbook, but is now owned by arguably the biggest name in all of sports, ESPN. The ESPN-Penn Deal is worth $1.5 Billion over 10-years, giving ESPN a huge window to make this app the best they possibly can.

If the sportsbook is anything like their coverage, it won’t take long for ESPN BET to get a reputation as one of the best around.

With numerous apps including ESPN Fantasy, as well as nationally televised broadcasts, ESPN BET could be the first betting app to become fully integrated in all of these places, giving viewers a truly next-generation experience.

ESPN BET: Will there be a bonus code?

Yes! There will be EXCLUSIVE promo codes to use when making an account on ESPN BET. These will be revealed at the time of launch, so make sure to stay locked in to Philly Sports Network to grab yours.

ESPN BET will likely be one of the best PA Sportsbook promos when it does go live, giving users a great welcome package to introduce them to the app and give them bonus to sprinkle on a parlay or two.

Why should you sign up to ESPN Bet TODAY?

If you are in Pennsylvania, this couldn’t come at a better time. Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs will be featured on Monday Night Football in week 11, six days after the app’s launch, making it the first MNF game where ESPN can integrate their new app!

The Super Bowl rematch carries significant weight not only for both teams, but for ESPN too! It will be really exciting to see what technology is used out of the gate and if there’s maybe even a Pennsylvania Betting Offer to take advantage of!

ESPN BET: What should bettors expect?

The app itself is going to look very different from its days as Barstool Sportsbook. ESPN has become renowned as the dominant force in sports coverage and they will undoubtedly look to shape the sportsbook to compliment their other products.

Using technology from TheScore, ESPN BET will have an edge over most competitors when it comes to the data they can present and the intuitive ways they can do so.

Given that ESPN has so many sports offerings, it feels inevitable that regular viewers will see ESPN Bet fully integrated across the board. Maybe we begin to see live odds and lines during Monday Night Football broadcasts, or perhaps there will be exclusive promos for anyone watching College Football.

Hosts and broadcasters are likely to recommend their own picks and props, adding a whole new element to the broadcast you’re watching, or article you’re reading. Their flagship betting show “Daily Wager” will be renamed to “ESPN BET Live”, which should give us an idea of what’s to come.

ESPN BET; Where is it launching?

As aforementioned, the sportsbook will go live on November 14th in 17 states. These include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, and Arizona.

The full list of states can be seen here:

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

With more and more States legalizing sports betting, this list certainly isn’t going to be the endgame. ESPN BET is likely going to be available in any new states that legalize sports betting.

When can I download the ESPN BET app?

ESPN BET goes live on November 14th. Be sure to keep checking back here for promo code and offer updates!