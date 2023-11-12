Bills vs Broncos: A must-bet +1500 Same Game Parlay for Monday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14), center, celebrates with Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Bills vs Broncos: Fresh off of a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos travel to High mark Stadium with hopes of sealing their third win in a row, and over another AFC powerhouse nonetheless. As for the Buffalo Bills, they’ll be looking to rebound after falling short of the mark against Cincy.

Bills vs Broncos: Week 10 info

Date: Monday, November 13th

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo

TV channel: ESPN, NFL Gamepass (NFL+), DAZN

NFL Week 10 odds: Bills vs Broncos:

Spread: Buffalo Bills -7 | Denver Broncos +7

Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders -310 | New York Jets +250

Total: Over/Under 47

Bills vs Broncos: Same-Game Parlay+1500

Ahead of this week’s Bills vs Broncos matchup, here are some props we like bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +1500.

Josh Allen OVER 274 passing yards

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver’s defense ranks 32nd in the entire league, giving up 405 yards per game and their pass defense is giving up around 252. This is bad news considering that they now have to prepare for Josh Allen and that explosive Bills offense.

Allen has gone over this total 4 times in 2023, and this is likely going to be the fifth. The Broncos still gave up 240 yards to Patrick Mahomes in their shocking win over the Chiefs, and I think the Bills should bring a more balanced offense, opening the pass and giving Allen plenty of time to exploit a weak secondary.

James Cook OVER 55 yards

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, left, is congratulated by quarterback Josh Allen after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The Broncos have the league’s worst run defense and James Cook could be set for a feast under the primetime lights. While he only carried the ball 6 times in the loss to Cincy, he has 7 games of 12+ attempts this season, and an average day at the office should see him comfortably sail over that total.

Courtland Sutton OVER 3.5 receptions

Courtland Sutton has scored a touchdown in each of his last 3 contests. He has 6 scores on the season and has recorded more than 4+ receptions 5 times this season.

He’s a clear favorite for Russell Wilson to target and while the Bills may keep him out of the endzone, he’s still going to do some damage. He’s played more snaps than any other Broncos receiver and leads the team in targets. he should be a lock to record 4+ receptions on Monday night.

Dalton Kincaid to score an anytime TD

The athletic TE is rapidly becoming a staple of Buffalo’s offense and faces a Broncos defense that has given up 569 yards and 3 touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.

This feels like a prime breakout spot for Kincaid, who has recorded 221 yard over his last 3 weeks. It’s only a matter of time until he finds the endzone.

