Bills vs Broncos: A must-bet +1500 Same Game Parlay for Monday Night Football

Bills vs Broncos: Fresh off of a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos travel to High mark Stadium with hopes of sealing their third win in a row, and over another AFC powerhouse nonetheless. As for the Buffalo Bills, they’ll be looking to rebound after falling short of the mark against Cincy.
Bills vs Broncos: Week 10 info
Date: Monday, November 13th
Time: 8:15 PM ET
Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo
TV channel: ESPN, NFL Gamepass (NFL+), DAZN
NFL Week 10 odds: Bills vs Broncos:
Spread: Buffalo Bills -7 | Denver Broncos +7
Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders -310 | New York Jets +250
Total: Over/Under 47
Bills vs Broncos: Same-Game Parlay+1500
Ahead of this week’s Bills vs Broncos matchup, here are some props we like bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +1500.
Josh Allen OVER 274 passing yards
Denver’s defense ranks 32nd in the entire league, giving up 405 yards per game and their pass defense is giving up around 252. This is bad news considering that they now have to prepare for Josh Allen and that explosive Bills offense.
Allen has gone over this total 4 times in 2023, and this is likely going to be the fifth. The Broncos still gave up 240 yards to Patrick Mahomes in their shocking win over the Chiefs, and I think the Bills should bring a more balanced offense, opening the pass and giving Allen plenty of time to exploit a weak secondary.
James Cook OVER 55 yards
The Broncos have the league’s worst run defense and James Cook could be set for a feast under the primetime lights. While he only carried the ball 6 times in the loss to Cincy, he has 7 games of 12+ attempts this season, and an average day at the office should see him comfortably sail over that total.
Courtland Sutton OVER 3.5 receptions
Courtland Sutton has scored a touchdown in each of his last 3 contests. He has 6 scores on the season and has recorded more than 4+ receptions 5 times this season.
He’s a clear favorite for Russell Wilson to target and while the Bills may keep him out of the endzone, he’s still going to do some damage. He’s played more snaps than any other Broncos receiver and leads the team in targets. he should be a lock to record 4+ receptions on Monday night.
Dalton Kincaid to score an anytime TD
The athletic TE is rapidly becoming a staple of Buffalo’s offense and faces a Broncos defense that has given up 569 yards and 3 touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.
This feels like a prime breakout spot for Kincaid, who has recorded 221 yard over his last 3 weeks. It’s only a matter of time until he finds the endzone.
