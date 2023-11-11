Philadelphia Eagles

Raiders vs Jets: A must-bet +3000 Same Game Parlay for Sunday Night Football

Eagles vs jets
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

    • Raiders vs Jets: The New York Jets were unable to win under the primetime lights on Monday when they were humbled by the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of a dominant win over the other New York team. Can the Jets get back on track on Sunday, or will the Raiders start to roll?

    If you’re looking to bet on Raiders vs Jets this week, we have a great Same Game Parlay for you.

    Raiders vs Jets: Week 10 info

    Date: Sunday, November 12th
    Time: 8:20 PM ET
    Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
    TV channel: NBC, NFL Gamepass (NFL+), DAZN

    NFL Week 10 odds: Raiders vs Jets

    Spread: Las Vegas Raiders +1 | New York Jets -1
    Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders -105 | New York Jets -115
    Total: Over/Under 36.5

    Raiders vs Jets: Parlay +1500

    Ahead of this week’s Raiders vs Jets matchup, here are some props we like bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +1500.

    Josh Jacobs OVER 67.5 rushing yards

    Jets vs raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

    It hasn’t exactly been the season many expected Josh Jacobs to have, but there’s still plenty of time for the narrative to change. A good game against a Jets defense ranking 30th against the run, and a unit giving up 158 yards per contest on the road, would certainly go a long way in expediting that process.

    Jacobs had 61 yards against the Lions but his usage exploded for a 2-touchdown game against Big Blue last time out, carrying the ball a stunning 26 times for 98 yards. While the production isn’t ideal, the usage spiking certainly is and we can expect a similar gameplan this week for a team also riding a backup QB with a questionable defense.

    Breece Hall OVER 65 yards

    Eagles vs jets vs raiders
    New York Jets’ Breece Hall, center, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

    On that same thought-train, Breece Hall matches up against a Raiders defense ranking 31st against the run. Vegas has allowed 178 yards per contest on the ground over its last 3 games, and while they do perform better at home, Hall is a lock to get 12+ carries per game. Facing a poor run defense in a game that is extremely winnable for a Jets team not-quite out of the playoffs just yet should result in a big day at the office for Hall.

    Garrett Wilson UNDER 65.5 yards

    Garrett Wilson has been on a tear recently, recording 270 yards in his last 3 games. However, the Raiders pass defense ranks 8th in the NFL and this could well be a contest where running the rock dictates everything. Wilson is going to get his usual spam of targets, but the production feels like it could drop to a 50-70 yard game. I’ll happily take that chance with Zach Wilson at QB.

    Tyler Conklin to score an anytime TD

    If you’ve read my Jets previews before, you’ll know I’m a sucker for some TE value and Tyler Conklin has come up big for me again and again. The Jets TE had a 66 yard game last time out and while he didn’t find the endzone, it feels inevitable. At +475, I love this prop.

    While backing his total is the safer play, we want a parlay to give us enough money to treat ourselves with a nice Steak. Anytime TD it is.

    Best Raiders vs Jets betting offers

    About the Author

    Liam Jenkins

    Liam is a 25-year old sports journalist from the UK and founder of the Philly Sports Network. In just five years he turned a hobby into one of the fastest-growing Philadelphia sports sites in the world, amassing 7,000,000 views and writing over 3,000 articles. Drawing attention from the likes of CSN, NJ.Com and Bleacher Report in the process, Liam is set on changing the way Philadelphia sports teams are reported on forever. You can contact him here: [email protected]

