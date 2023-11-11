Raiders vs Jets: A must-bet +3000 Same Game Parlay for Sunday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Raiders vs Jets: The New York Jets were unable to win under the primetime lights on Monday when they were humbled by the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of a dominant win over the other New York team. Can the Jets get back on track on Sunday, or will the Raiders start to roll?

If you're looking to bet on Raiders vs Jets this week, we have a great Same Game Parlay for you.

Raiders vs Jets: Week 10 info

Date: Sunday, November 12th

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

TV channel: NBC, NFL Gamepass (NFL+), DAZN

NFL Week 10 odds: Raiders vs Jets

Spread: Las Vegas Raiders +1 | New York Jets -1

Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders -105 | New York Jets -115

Total: Over/Under 36.5

Raiders vs Jets: Parlay +1500

Ahead of this week’s Raiders vs Jets matchup, here are some props we like bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +1500.

Josh Jacobs OVER 67.5 rushing yards

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

It hasn’t exactly been the season many expected Josh Jacobs to have, but there’s still plenty of time for the narrative to change. A good game against a Jets defense ranking 30th against the run, and a unit giving up 158 yards per contest on the road, would certainly go a long way in expediting that process.

Jacobs had 61 yards against the Lions but his usage exploded for a 2-touchdown game against Big Blue last time out, carrying the ball a stunning 26 times for 98 yards. While the production isn’t ideal, the usage spiking certainly is and we can expect a similar gameplan this week for a team also riding a backup QB with a questionable defense.

Breece Hall OVER 65 yards

New York Jets’ Breece Hall, center, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

On that same thought-train, Breece Hall matches up against a Raiders defense ranking 31st against the run. Vegas has allowed 178 yards per contest on the ground over its last 3 games, and while they do perform better at home, Hall is a lock to get 12+ carries per game. Facing a poor run defense in a game that is extremely winnable for a Jets team not-quite out of the playoffs just yet should result in a big day at the office for Hall.

Garrett Wilson UNDER 65.5 yards

Garrett Wilson has been on a tear recently, recording 270 yards in his last 3 games. However, the Raiders pass defense ranks 8th in the NFL and this could well be a contest where running the rock dictates everything. Wilson is going to get his usual spam of targets, but the production feels like it could drop to a 50-70 yard game. I’ll happily take that chance with Zach Wilson at QB.

Tyler Conklin to score an anytime TD

If you’ve read my Jets previews before, you’ll know I’m a sucker for some TE value and Tyler Conklin has come up big for me again and again. The Jets TE had a 66 yard game last time out and while he didn’t find the endzone, it feels inevitable. At +475, I love this prop.

While backing his total is the safer play, we want a parlay to give us enough money to treat ourselves with a nice Steak. Anytime TD it is.

Best Raiders vs Jets betting offers

