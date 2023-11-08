Panthers vs Bears: +1500 Same Game Parlay is primed to cash

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Panthers vs Bears: Nothing quite says primetime viewing like two teams with a combined 3 wins and 14 losses in 2023. The Chicago Bears (minus Justin Fields) host a struggling Panthers team who will be hoping to get back in the win column for the second time in 3 weeks. Surely even they can’t mess this up…right?

If you’re looking to bet on Panthers vs Bears this week, we have a great Same Game Parlay for you.

Panthers vs Bears: Week 9 info

Date: Thursday, November 9th

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago

TV channel: Amazon Prime, NFL Gamepass (DAZN)

NFL Week 9 odds: Panthers vs Bears

Spread: Carolina Panthers +3.5 | Chicago Bears -3.5

Moneyline: Carolina Panthers +142 | Chicago Bears -170

Total: Over/Under 38.5

Panthers vs Bears: Parlay +1500

Ahead of this week’s Panthers vs Bears matchup, here are some props we like bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +1500.

Tyson Bagent UNDER 186.5 passing yards

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

There seems to be some misplaced hype around Tyson Bagent. Sure, he’s gone over this total in both of his last starts, but he’s also combined for 5 turnovers in that same span.

Carolina’s defense has been surprisingly good this season and actually ranks 3rd in the NFL over the last 3 games.

If there’s ever a spot for him to struggle, it’s probably this one.

D.J Moore OVER 52.5 receiving yards

A D.J Moore revenge game against the Carolina Panthers? I’m all-in.

While the Bears offense is likely to be suffocated by Carolina, D.J Moore has had 44+ yards in 4 consecutive games and I can’t see that streak ending when there’s an extra incentive on the line.

Chicago Bears to lose a fumble

Let’s get creative. As previously established, Bagent has hardly been the most secure quarterback in the NFL and now faces a pass-rush that will want to pressure him very early on.

Bagent has fumbled 3 times this season and at +120, there’s some real upside here.

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Chuba Hubbard to score an anytime TD

While Chuba Hubbard has somewhat displaced Miles Sanders as the starting running back in Carolina, would you believe he’s only found the endzone once all season?

I’m a sucker for value and the Panthers could well find themselves up by a couple of scores in the final quarter, looking to run out the clock. It would be safer to back his rushing total, but Carolina’s backfield has been tricky to predict this year when it comes to who gets the Lion’s share.

Instead, I’ll back Hubbard bullying his way through at the goal-line at the higher price.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young leaves the field after their loss against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Best Panthers vs Bears betting offers

AP Photo/Erik Verduzco