Eagles vs Commanders: +2000 Same Game Parlay is primed to cash

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Eagles vs Commanders: The Philadelphia Eagles were surprisingly defeated by the New York Jets two weeks ago but bounced back with a vengeance against the Dolphins. They’ll be hoping to keep that form going against a Commanders team that has proved to be problematic over the last couple of seasons, but is losing its way in 2023..

Eagles vs Commanders: Week 8 info

Date: Sunday, October 29th

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: FedEx Field, Washington

TV channel: FOX, NFL Gamepass (DAZN)

NFL Week 8 odds: Eagles vs Commanders

Spread: Philadelphia Eagles -7 | Washington Commanders +7

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles -325 | Washington Commanders +260

Total: Over/Under 43.5

Eagles vs Commanders: Parlay +2000

Ahead of this week’s Eagles vs Commanders matchup, here are some props we like bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +2000.

DeVonta Smith OVER 49.5 receiving yards -135

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is stopped by Washington Commanders linebacker Cody Barton (57) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A.J Brown has been nothing short of dominant up to this point. He’s had 127+ yards in 5 straight games, with a season-high 175 coming against the Commanders. Washington will be very aware of the threat he poses and likely go all in on blanketing the wideout.

This should, in theory, open up the floodgates for DeVonta Smith’s, whose hot start has since been quelled by A.J’s breakout.

Smitty has routinely found success against Washington, rallying to 7 catches for 380 yards and 2 scores in 5 games against the divisional rival. There’s no reason he shouldn’t add another 70+ here and his recent slump gives us some great value.

Brian Robinson Jr. OVER 39.5 rushing yards -115

The Eagles have the best run-defense in football, allowing just 62.5 yards per game. So why would be back a running back whose stock is dropping like a rock to breakout this week?

Brian Robinson Jr. Has seen his usage drop massively in recent weeks. He was averaging 72 yards per game through the opening 3 contests and he’s now getting fewer than 10 carries per game on average.

However, Sam Howell’s honeymoon phase is over and if he has any chance of beating the Eagles, the Commanders have to keep that offense off the field. Running against this defense won’t be easy, but it’s a necessity to sustain drives and keep pressure off of a struggling quarterback.

Robinson won’t have a groundbreaking day, but he should get at least 50 or so.

Sam Howell UNDER 233.5 passing yards -115

Sam Howell pushed the Eagles defense to its limit when these teams last clashed, but that’s not saying much. The defense was weary and down to bare bones at crucial spots. Now, they have a replenished defensive line, a re-stocked secondary with debutant Kevin Byard filling out the ranks, and Nakobe Dean is back in the fold at MIKE.

If Howell has been unmasked by lesser defenses, he could be in for a tough go of things when Philly comes to town hot off of silencing the best offense in football.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) celebrates running in for a touchdown with teammates Washington Commanders offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77), and tight end Logan Thomas (82) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Dallas Goedert anytime TD +245

If you read these articles regularly, you’ll know that I love a good TE prop.

With 18 receptions and 2 touchdowns over the last 3 weeks, Goedert has really started to find his footing in Brian Johnson’s offense. Hurts is targeting the tight end reliably in comparison to a shaky opening few weeks and that means we should still have some upside when the team gets down into the red zone.

The Eagles have struggled inside the red zone all season, but their most efficient target inside the 20 is Dallas Goedert. I’d expect him to take advantage of a poor Washington defense on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates his touchdown catch as teammate Kenneth Gainwell (14) looks on during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton