Jaguars vs Saints: +1000 Same Game Parlay is primed to cash

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jaguars vs Saints: There’s one thing these two teams have in common – they were upset by the Houston Texans. With the playoff race beginning to heat up, the Jags and Saints will both be eyeing a win on Thursday Night.

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday Night Football this week, we have a spicy Same Game Parlay for anyone looking to bet on Jaguars vs Saints.

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 instantly on Bills vs Giants Claim Now

Jaguars vs Saints: Week 7 info

Date: Thursday, October 19th

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

TV channel: Amazon Prime, NFL Gamepass (DAZN)

NFL Week 7 odds: Jaguars vs Saints

Spread: Jacksonville Jaguars +1 | New Orleans Saints -1

Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars +110 | New Orleans Saints -120

Total: Over/Under 40

Jaguars vs Saints: Parlay +850

Ahead of this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup, here are some props we like from Jaguars vs Saints, bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +850.

Use our promo code below to get some of the best sign-up offers for Jaguars vs Saints

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 instantly Claim Now

Derek Carr OVER 238 passing yards -110

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates the team’s touchdown with wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

This game features units that contrast each other. The Jags are great offensively but struggle defensively, and the Saints have a stout defense but have left a lot to be desired on the other side of the ball. However, New Orleans is beginning to find its groove.

Derek Carr put up a stunning 353 yards in their loss to the Texans. He’s gone over the 300 line twice this season, but under the 200 line on 3 occasions. So, where does that leave us from a betting standpoint?

The Jags just allowed Gardner Minshew of all people to carve them up for 300+ yards of his own. The Saints are at the Dome they call Home and as a result, we should see Carr playing with some extra confidence. His line this week sits at just 238 yards and he should be able to surpass the 250-mark with relative ease if he can play like he did last week against a weaker Jags defense.

Chris Olave OVER 4.5 receptions -115

Let’s play a game called ‘back a dominant young wideout to go off while his quarterback is hot’.

Olave has had 4+ receptions in 4 games this season. The only times he hasn’t were in oddities against the Bucs and Pats. Again, the Saints are at home and if Carr is going to build on last week’s performance, he’s going to be turning to his WR1 early and often.

This could come back to haunt us, but it feels like the logical play.

Olave and Thomas have combined for 100 targets already this season. The rest of the team have combined for 53.

Back Olave to comfortably sail over this total.

Travis Etienne Jr. OVER 63.5 rushing yards -130

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs past Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) for his second touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Saints have a notoriously tough run defense, but it’s not impenetrable. Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce made the unit look beatable last week and combined for 92 yards on 25 carries. It’s also worth noting that while New Orleans ranks 9th against the run, they’re weirdly giving up 19 more at home than they are on the road.

Etienne has only gone under 55 yards once all season and is a lock to get around 15 carries per game. It’s not a lock he’ll get over this total, but it probably should be closer to 70. I’ll be grabbing the value here.

Evan Engram OVER 42.5 receiving yards -115

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

If you read these articles regularly, you’ll know I always sprinkle a TE play into these parlays because there is usually some great value to be found.

Engram has had 40+ yards in all but one game this season and the Texans just bruised the Saints to the tune of 72 TE receiving yards. I like Engram to be a key role in Jacksonville’s passing attack.

BetMGM Sportsbook Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today! Claim Now New Player Bonus Bet up to $1,000 on Jaguars vs Saints, get a refund if you lose AND a $25 bonus bet Claim Now

Best Jaguars vs Saints betting offers

AP Photo/Gerald Herber