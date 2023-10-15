Chargers vs Cowboys: +850 Same Game Parlay is primed to cash

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Chargers vs Cowboys: The Dallas Cowboys are in Los Angeles for Monday Night Football. The Chargers will be playing host to the 3-2 outfit, hoping to build on their week 5 win over the Raiders.

We have a spicy Same Game Parlay for anyone looking to bet on Chargers vs Cowboys.

Chargers vs Cowboys: Week 6 info

Date: Monday, October 16th

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

TV channel: ESPN, NFL Gamepass (DAZN)

NFL Week 6 odds: Chargers vs Cowboys

Spread: Los Angeles Chargers +1.5 | Dallas Cowboys -1.5

Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers +102 | Dallas Cowboys -122

Total: Over/Under 51

Chargers vs Cowboys: Parlay +850

Ahead of this week’s Monday Night Football matchup, here are some props we like from Chargers vs Cowboys, bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +850.

Austin Ekeler OVER 48.5 rushing yards -115

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler celebrates after a 55-yard run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Austin Ekeler is back and it couldn’t come a better time. He had 117 yards in his lone game this season and will face a Dallas defense yielding 123 yards per game.

Although Ekeler might not yet be 100%, you can bet your bottom dollar that he’s going to be a factor. The Chargers are in dire need of an offensive spark and the Cowboys allowed two 50+ rushers in last week’s loss to the Niners. Expect Ekeler to break off a few big runs on Monday night and cover this total.

CeeDee Lamb UNDER 5.5 receptions

CeeDee Lamb might be the Cowboys’ leading receiver by quite some distance, but he’s recorded 4 receptions 4 times this year, and 11 against the Jets. Dak Prescott has spread the ball around to guys like Michael Gallup and TE Jake Ferguson, while Brandin Cooks has also been a factor.

The Chargers have a fairly strong pass defense and that pass-rush is lethal. As much as the Cowboys will be lethal through the air, it’s hard to back a receiver getting 6+ receptions when he’s only done so once all year…and against the Jets at that.

This could come back to haunt us, but it feels like the logical play.

Justin Herbert UNDER 36.5 passing attempts -115

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Justin Herbert has gone over this total twice in four games. Now, with Austin Ekeler back in the offense, some of the strain should be lifted from a quarterback who has had to carry the load. Herbert has thrown 1+ touchdowns in every game this season, so his TD line could also be a play, but I like betting the under here with some added help now in the backfield.

Herbert doesn’t need 40 attempts to win a game, and this game shouldn’t really be a nail-biting affair where he’ll be needed to will the offense on through the air.

Gerald Everett OVER 2.5 receptions-115

Dallas Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson runs past Philadelphia Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Gerald Everett has caught at least 2 passes in every game this season and the Cowboys have yielded 3+ receptions to tight ends in every game. I always feel there are trends worth backing and the TE markets remain overlooked.

This feels like the kind of game where Everett will play more of a prominent role, especially with Donald Parham being questionable.

