Bills vs Giants: +3600 Same Game Parlay is primed to cash

Bills vs Giants: The Buffalo Bills dropped their second game of the season last time out in a surprising defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants are in desperation mode and will be hoping to spring another shock defeat on Josh Allen and company, but is it on the cards?

We have a spicy Same Game Parlay for anyone looking to bet on Bills vs Giants.

Bills vs Giants: Week 6 info

Date: Sunday, October 15th

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Location: Highmark Stadium

TV channel: NBC, NFL Gamepass (DAZN)

NFL Week 6 odds: Bills vs Giants

Spread: Buffalo Bills -15 | New York Giants +15

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills -1200 | New York Giants +800

Total: Over/Under 44

Bills vs Giants: Parlay +3600

Ahead of this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup, here are some props we like from Bills vs Giants, bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +3600.

James Cook OVER 58.5 rushing yards -115

James Cook has hardly lit the league on fire in recent weeks, but there is every chance that changes here. The Giants are giving up 151 yards per game on the ground (30th), and Cook is still averaging 4.8 yards per carry despite his recent drop-off that saw him rush for -4 yards (yes, that’s right) against the Jags, he’s still passed this total twice with ease this season, where he had 15+ carries in both contests.

We’re getting a discount because of last week, but this line should be around 70 yards and I’m all for snatching up value where we can find it. Cook should comfortably get 15+ carries against a run defense this bad, which means this total is beyond gettable.

Darius Slayton OVER 25.5 receiving yards -110

Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback for the Giants this week and while that spells trouble in most cases, it doesn’t in that of Darius Slayton.

He’s recorded between 2-3 receptions in every game this season, passing the above total in 3 of 5 games, but his targets have been drowned out by Darren Waller, who is questionable this week.

If Waller is less than 100%, it’s not like the G-men are inundated with viable alternatives. Tyrod Taylor could be looking to get Darius Slayton involved early and often, giving us some upside on a line that could be breezed past in a single catch.

Points total: UNDER 44

I know what you’re thinking – ‘the Giants will get steamrolled, there’s no way this Total flies under’. Hear me out.

The G-Men are averaging a poultry 12 points per game this season. 12. They’re now without Daniel Jones and their leading receiving threat is questionable.

The Buffalo Bills know they can roll past the Giants without much trouble and will likely look to James Cook to set the tone and dictate the tempo on the ground. This will keep the total lower and the Giants off the field.

This could end up being a 31-10 blowout and still comfortably cash on this total. Don’t be scared off by the low number.

Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD: +275

The rookie TE is yet to find the endzone this season, but there’s no time like the present. The Giants have been susceptible to big plays over the middle all season, with both the Seahawks and Niners making examples of a lacklustre defense. Kittle and Fant combined for 153 yards against the Giants in those two games and while backing the receiving total looks safe, I like the added upside of Josh Allen tossing the rock around for fun in a game the team is highly expected to dominate.

The Bills are 15-point favorites, so they’re expected to decimate the Giants defense and should have no problem scoring multiple times. It would be great to see Kincaid get his first NFL tuddy under the primetime lights.

