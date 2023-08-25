College Football week 0 picks: HUGE +4923 parlay, best betting offers & more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

FILE – Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams smiles after USC defeated Notre Dame 38-27 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. Caleb Williams was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The 2023 College Football season is almost upon us. Week 0 is here and there is an exciting slate of games on deck to lead us into what promises to be a stunning season of Football. We’ve made a parlay based on this weekend’s matchups that should have a strong chance of cashing.

College Football Picks: +4923 parlay

If you’re going to be betting on College Football, why not add in our matchup props to your parlay? We’ve found some great picks to build this +4923 Same Game Parlay

FILE – Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) returns a blocked LSU field goal attempt for a touchdown in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta. Malaki Starks was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Notre Dame -20.5 vs Navy Midshipmen

This College Football game takes place in Ireland which should favor Notre Dame. They’re also bringing in QB Sam Hartman who could have a real statement game here against a Navy team that’s trying to implement a new version of the triple-option offense with new personnel.

Navy did almost get the upset a year ago, but I can’t see the same happening here against the highly-touted Hartman and a familiar Notre Dame offense.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks +1 vs UTEP Miners

The reigning Atlantic Sum Champion Gamecocks come into this game as a 1-point dog? They went 9-2 last year and are making their FBS debut at HOME. UTEP is a solid team, but Jacksonville State has all the ammo for an upset in a game they should really be favored.

New Mexico State Aggies -7 vs Massachusetts Minutemen

New Mexico State is about as stable as you could possibly hope a team could be. The offense is virtually unchanged, and is of course looking to build on a stunning first year under Head Coach Jerry Kill.

Massachusetts just isn’t up to scratch here. They lost to NMSU last year by 10 points and of course went 1-11 last season. Some progression is expected with a new QB in town, but it won’t be enough.

San Diego State Aztecs -3 vs Ohio Bobcats

This might be my favorite pick of the day. The Aztecs will be bringing a nasty defense to the table and a Heisman candidate in Jalen Mayden. Kurtis Rourke is no slouch, but the difference here will be a defense that has proven itself at much higher levels. This should be a competitive game, but I LOVE this line under 3, and will still back it at 3.

Vanderbilt Commadores -17.5 vs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

This is an easy one. Vanderbilt humiliated the Rainbow Warriors in a 63-10 rout on their own turd last year. They now host them. Hawaii has a beaten up defensive line and will have to adjust to very different weather. Vandy’s team is filled with monster athletes and Hawaii just doesn’t have the physicality to keep up.

San Jose Spartans +30.5 vs USC Trojans

Sure, Caleb Williams is the pride of College Football and a Heisman-winning quarterback looking to run it back, but this is a bigggg number. QB Chevan Cordero had 23 touchdowns and 6 picks last year and should be able to at least get on the board for the Spartans. If the Trojans go up by 17 in week 0, are they really going to keep Williams on the field? Backdoor cover Szn starts early here.

FILE – Oklahoma State, right, gets ready for a play against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Norman, Okla., Dec. 3, 2016. The 118th game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will be Nov. 4 in Stillwater, where the Cowboys won Bedlam two years ago to get into the Big 12 championship game. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams, File)

